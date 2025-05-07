CP Omosanyin vows zero tolerance for police misconduct in Cross River

By Esther Onyegbula

In a decisive move to enforce integrity and restore public trust in the Cross River State Police Command, Commissioner of Police Olusegun Omosanyin has cautioned officers against underhanded tactics and extortion, affirming a zero-tolerance stance toward crime and unprofessional conduct within the force.

Now in his fourth week in office, CP Omosanyin addressed officers of the command on the importance of clarity, transparency, and professionalism in their operations. This follows circulating reports of extortion allegedly perpetrated by operatives of the anti-cultism unit against university students in the state.

Acting swiftly on the matter, CP Omosanyin ensured that all monies extorted from the victims were refunded within 24 hours of receiving the complaint, a move that has drawn praise from affected families and renewed public confidence in police accountability.

“Any officer found engaging in conduct that undermines the ethics of our duty will face the full weight of disciplinary measures,” Omosanyin stated. “There is no place for unethical behavior in the Cross River Command under my watch.”

The Commissioner also responded to longstanding concerns from parents over the safety of their children in universities across the state. He reassured citizens that his administration is committed to fostering a secure environment, particularly for students, whose safety he said remains a top priority.

Addressing the general public, CP Omosanyin reiterated his commitment to rooting out criminal elements, stating that no individual found culpable after due investigation would be spared.

“My office remains open to the public,” he said. “We encourage residents to speak out. If you see something, say something. Community policing starts with trust and cooperation.”

The police chief also urged residents to take precautionary measures such as avoiding late-night movement and reporting suspicious activities to help maintain public peace.

With recent actions already setting a new tone for law enforcement in the state, observers say CP Omosanyin’s leadership may mark a turning point for policing standards in Cross River.