Coscharis flaunts Geely attributes at Corona 70th anniversary

General Manager Marketing & Corporate Communications, Coscharis Group, Mr. Abiona Babarinde (Left); National Sales Manager, Geely Automobile, Coscharis Motors, Mr. Anthony Emuoborowho (Right), with a Parent; during the recently held Corona School at 70 Fun Day in Lagos supported by Geely Automobile, powered by Coscharis Motors

By Theodore Opara

Coscharis Motors, one of the leading automobile assembling and marketing companies in the country has flaunted the unique attributes of its Geely brand at Corona School’s 70th year anniversary. Coscharis displayed the trendy vehicles at the event to the admiration of parents and visitors to the occasion.

Abiona Babarinde, Group General Manager, Marketing and Corporate Communications said that the display of Geely brand which the company exclusively represents in Nigeria, was aimed at adding value and colour in celebrating the achievements of the school for over 70 years.

Abiona said: “We are excited to be part of this celebration, given the heritage and legacy in the making with its alignment to the Coscharis brand vision of remaining timeless in its relevance and the Geely vision of richer and fuller lives for individuals and a bright future for all. This shared passion of continuity, innovation and sustainability makes it the perfect partnership.

Coscharis Motors partnered Corona School as it celebrated its 70th Year Anniversary during the Fun-Fair event organised by the Parents Teachers Association as one of the activities to celebrate the anniversary recently held at the school’s Lekki premises in Lagos. The partnership was aimed at adding value and colour in celebrating the achievements of the school for over seven decades with an array of the latest Geely brands in Nigeria.

According to Abiona: “Given the uniqueness of the 70th Year Anniversary celebration and the characteristics of the parents, it is only proper to support the event with an automotive brand that focuses on making lives better by delivering on both their aspirations and practical needs without compromise.”

He further noted that the partnership offered both existing customers and prospects an opportunity to experience the Geely brands on display including the latest Okavango and Coolray with favourable pricing, extendable beyond the event day plus a six-year or 200,000 km warranty, whichever comes first.

While the New Coolray comes with an intelligent driving system including features like lane keeping assistance, blind spot detection, and automatic parking assistance for a safer and more convenient driving experience; the Okavango is Geely’s largest SUV and has an industry-leading space utilisation rate that maximizes interior space. The seven seats can be fully folded, providing an expansive yet functional loading space.

Commenting on the event and Coscharis Motors’ participation, Solomon Kadiri, the Parent-Teacher-Association Chairman, Corona School, expressed his excitement on the partnership, tactical offers and experience of the Geely brands on display. “We are elated to partner with Coscharis Motors for our Fun Fair event. This partnership shows our dedication to continually give our families exceptional experiences and opportunities outside the normal educational and business environments.”

He added that this collaboration provided a unique opportunity to celebrate strong commitments to education, innovation and community development.