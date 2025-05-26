Constitution made in a hurry, made in error, by Eric Teniola

In promulgating decree 24 on May 5, 1999 as the 1999 Constitution, the then Head of State and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, made an addendum to the decree. The addendum was not part of the decree, it was just an explanation on the Constitution. General Abubakar declared in the addendum: “Whereas the Federal Military Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in compliance with the Transition to Civil Rule (Political Programme) Decree 1998 has, through the Independent National Electoral Commission, conducted elections to the office of President and Vice-President, Governors and Deputy-Governors, Chairmen and Vice-Chairmen, the National Assembly, the Houses of Assembly and the local government councils;

“And whereas the Federal Military Government in furtherance of its commitment to hand over to a democratically elected civilian administration on 29th May 1999. inaugurated on 11th November 1998, the Constitutional Debate Co-ordinating Committee charged with responsibility to, among other things, pilot the debate on the new Constitution for Nigeria, co-ordinate and collate views and recommendations canvassed by individuals and groups for a new Constitution for Nigeria;

“And whereas the Constitutional Debate Co-ordinating Committee benefitted from the receipt of large volumes of memoranda from Nigerians at home and abroad and oral presentations at the public hearings at the debate centres throughout the country and the conclusions arrived thereat and also at various seminars, workshops and conferences organised and was convinced that the general consensus of opinion of Nigerians is the desire to retain the provisions of the 1979 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria with some amendments;

“And whereas the Constitutional Debate Co-ordinating Committee has presented the report of its deliberations to the Provisional Ruling Council;

And whereas the Provisional Ruling Council has approved the report subject to such amendments as are deemed necessary in the public interest and for the purpose of promoting the security, welfare and good governance and fostering the unity and progress of the people of Nigeria with a view to achieving its objective of handing over an enduring Constitution to the people of Nigeria;

And whereas, it is necessary in accordance with the programme on transition to civil rule for the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1979 after necessary amendments and approval by the Provisional Ruling Council to be promulgated into a new Constitution for the Federal Republic of Nigeria in order to give the same force of law with effect from 29th May 1999: NOW THEREFORE, THE FEDERAL MILITARY GOVERNMENT hereby decrees as follows:- (1) There shall be for Nigeria a Constitution which shall be as set out in the Schedule to this Decree. (2) The Constitution set out in the Schedule to this Decree shall come into force on 29th May 1999. (3) Whenever it may hereafter be necessary for the Constitution to be printed it shall be lawful for the Federal Government Printer to omit all parts of this Decree apart from the Schedule and the Constitution as so printed shall have the force of law notwithstanding the omission, 2. This Decree may be cited as the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (Promulgation) Decree 1999”.

You are free to form an opinion on the addendum. One thing is however clear, by the time we held the gubernatorial elections in the country on February 20, 1999 and the Presidential election on February 29, 1999, the new Constitution was not ready. By 1999, the 1979 Constitution suspended by Brigadier General Sani Abacha’s announcement on December 31, 1983, was still suspended.

Likewise, the 1988 Constitution prepared by the Constituent Assembly headed by Justice Anthony Aniagolu(1922-2011) was not available.

To be concluded

•Teniola, a former director at the Presidency, wrote from Lagos.