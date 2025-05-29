Collapsed Building: LASEMA boss urges developers to adhere to safety standards

…Visits Ikorodu Collapse Site

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, has called on property owners and developers to strictly comply with safety standards and obtain necessary building approvals to prevent recurring incidents of building collapse in the state.

Dr. Oke-Osanyintolu made this appeal during an on-the-spot assessment of the collapsed building at the Ota Ona area of Ikorodu on Wednesday.

He lamented that, despite significant investments by the government to enhance emergency response capabilities, poor adherence to safety protocols by developers continues to be a major cause of building collapses across Lagos.

“We were able to rescue eleven people alive. Unfortunately, we recovered three bodies. We sympathize deeply with the families of the deceased,” he said.

“I want to assure the good people of Lagos State that under the leadership of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, all necessary measures have been put in place to safeguard lives and property.”

The LASEMA boss emphasized the importance of cooperation between residents and the government in disaster prevention and response. “Disaster management is everyone’s business. While the government is doing all it can to prevent building collapses, residents must play their part by complying with all laid down safety guidelines,” he added.

He noted that the state government has revamped and reequipped emergency response teams, especially in view of seasonal early warnings issued by meteorological agencies.

On enforcement, Dr. Oke-Osanyintolu reiterated the state’s resolve to intensify the enforcement of environmental and building safety regulations. “From our assessments, the gap we’re seeing is that many people are not following government regulations. Our response has been swift and effective, but full compliance with the law is essential,” he stated.

Regarding a nearby building that was affected by the collapse, he revealed that structural integrity tests will be conducted to determine whether it remains habitable.

Also speaking during the inspection, the Secretary to the Ikorodu Local Government, Mr. Afinni Lateef, assured that the council would immediately report any distressed buildings in the area to the appropriate authorities for prompt intervention.

He also promised that the council would visit the families of the bereaved to offer condolences and provide support in their time of loss.