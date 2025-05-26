Coalition Strategy: ADC remains focused, united — Ukandu

By John Alechenu, Abuja

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has reaffirmed its unity and unwavering commitment to the ongoing coalition of opposition parties ahead of the 2027 general elections, dismissing reports of internal disagreements.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Monday, the Deputy National Secretary, Comrade Nkem Ukandu, described such reports as false and the handiwork of “retrogressive elements” seeking to sow discord within the party.

“The African Democratic Congress remains firmly united and guided by the same founding principles that have kept us strong and consistent over the years,” Ukandu said.

He stressed that the coalition plan was not a desperate move, but a strategic step grounded in inclusiveness, shared values, and the desire to rescue Nigeria from bad governance.

“Handshake has always been in our DNA—not out of desperation, but because we believe in inclusive governance and coalition-building,” he added.

Ukandu emphasized that the ADC engaged in broad consultations and obtained a unanimous endorsement from the National Executive Committee (NEC) before advancing with the coalition. He noted that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was present at the NEC meeting held at NICON Luxury Hotel, Abuja, in 2024, to observe proceedings.

“We convened over four NEC meetings in total—all focused on solidifying our position. In some of these gatherings, coalition partners were admitted as observers, and INEC’s statutory presence reaffirmed the legitimacy of the process.”

He added that there was no dissenting voice within the National Working Committee (NWC) during any of the discussions, reinforcing the party’s internal cohesion.

Reflecting on the ADC Global Summit held on May 14, 2025, Ukandu noted that state and zonal chairmen spoke in unison in support of the coalition, highlighting Lagos State Chairman, George Ashiru’s “compelling speech” as representative of nationwide support.

“This party is united in purpose, and we are fully committed to building a credible coalition to rescue Nigeria from its current challenges.”

Ukandu reiterated that the ADC was founded on a vision to transform Nigeria through collective effort and bold ideas, assuring Nigerians of the party’s depth, structure, and commitment.

“Any external force attempting to disrupt our progress or sow confusion within our ranks will ultimately fail. ADC is focused, united, and unstoppable. No matter the political shenanigans of the APC-led government, they cannot derail this moving train,” he concluded.