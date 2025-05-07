Coalition seeks FG’s intervention over mass atrocities in Middle Belt, other Northern states

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Kaduna: A group, the Civic Coalition Against Mass Atrocities in the Middle Belt, has called for urgent intervention by the Federal Government over the worsening security situation in Nigeria’s Middle Belt region, including Plateau, Benue, Nasarawa, Taraba, Kaduna, Borno, Gombe, and Adamawa States.

The Coalition, comprising organizations such as the House of Justice, Gideon & Funmi Para-Mallam Peace Foundation (TP-MPF), Sarina Initiative for Peace Justice and Development (SIPJAD), Resilience Aid Initiative (RADI), Middle Belt Concern, Molluma Yakubu Centre for Medical Law & Mass Atrocities Prevention & Accountability, Southern Kaduna Resilience Fund (SKARF), Crime Prevention and Counseling Centre (CPCC), Christian Solidarity Worldwide (CSW), and the Christian Awareness Initiative of Nigeria (CHAIN), expressed deep concern over the insecurity.

Other member organizations include the Middle Belt Patriots, Middle Belt Times, Southern Kaduna Journalists Forum (SKJF), Steven Dangana Foundation (SDF), Stride Leadership Foundation (SLF), Stefanos (Relief) Foundation, Du Merci Children Development Ministry, Kibaku Area Development Association (KADA), African Missions Network (AMNET), Joint-Hands For Peace and Youth Empowerment, Center for Peace Education and Community Development, and the Sesor Empowerment Foundation.

Convener of the Coalition, Ballason Gloria Mabeiam, stated at a press conference in Kaduna that persistent violence—marked by targeted attacks, massacres, and mass abductions—has led to numerous deaths and left many injured, broken, and traumatized. The perpetrators, she noted, have displaced entire communities and replaced them with settlers.

The Coalition highlighted recent triggers for violence, including the impending national census, upcoming 2027 elections, and the establishment of the livestock ministry, which some perceive as an indication of land takeover. New fronts of violence have also emerged in Niger and Kwara States.

They called for: Coordinated Regional Security Strategy: Urgent meetings between Middle Belt governors and the National Security Adviser (NSA) to strategize.

Return of Displaced Communities: The Presidency should mandate security agencies to facilitate the safe return of displaced communities.

Integrated Intelligence Framework: Combining local knowledge with technical intelligence to proactively prevent attacks.

Geo-Spatial and UAV Integration: Employ modern technology to monitor and respond to threats.

Reforming the Firearms Act of 2004: Empowering communities to defend themselves under official supervision.

Judicial Action and Accountability: Swift trials and strict penalties for perpetrators.

Food Security Measures: Safeguarding agricultural regions to prevent food shortages.

Voting Rights Protection: Ensuring displaced persons can exercise their electoral rights.

Special Crisis Accountability Bureau: Setting up a unit to ensure accountability for ethnic cleansing and violence.

The Coalition called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to prioritize security and welfare and to support distressed communities with necessary aid.

They affirmed their commitment to promoting peace, justice, and collaboration with authorities to resolve the crisis.