Coalition of Civil Society groups in Edo protest arrest, detention of activists

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY- A coalition of civil society groups and human rights activists in Edo state under the name Civil Society Community Edo State, on Monday caused gridlock at the city centre; Oba Ovonramwen Square and adjoining roads in Benin City as they protested the continued detention of two human rights activists, Kola Edokpayi and Hadson Oracle.

They were arrested by men of the Department of State Services (DSS) over a plan to organise a pro-Ibrahim Traore of Burkina Faso protest, which was reportedly called off after their meeting with the Commissioner of Police but were still picked up by the DSS since April 30th.

The groups said they met with the leadership of the DSS who promised to release them on Friday but have failed to do that and to worsen the situation, they have been denied access to their lawyers, family members and associates and this has to be fuelled speculation that they may have been moved to Abuja.

In a statement signed by the Spokesperson and Legal Adviser of the group, Rev. David Ugolor abd Abraham Oviawe, they expressed disappointment that the DSS did not meet its promise of releasing their comrades.

“This has given rise to growing concerns within our community, especially as it appears that the continued detention may exceed the period permissible under the law.

“We also wish to revisit the understanding reached at the meeting regarding the reasons for the arrest, which we had understood to have been amicably addressed by the Edo State Commissioner of Police.

“We remain concerned about the implications of this development on the longstanding and collaborative relationship between the Civil Society community in Edo State and your esteemed office- a relationship that has been built over the years on mutual respect and open dialogue.

“In light of this,we respectfully request an update on the current status of Mr.Edokpayi and Mr.Oracle,including confirmation of any transfer,as is being speculated in some quarters. We would also appreciate clarity on any plans concerning their possible release.

“Additionally,we humbly urge your office to facilitate access to legal representation and family visits for the detained individuals,in accordance with their constitutional rights and our shared commitment to justice and fairness.

Please be assured that our preference for diplomacy and engagements rooted in our desire to maintain peace and partnership.”