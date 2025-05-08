Co-location as a bold evolution in new age hospitality

By KOFO JOSEPH

The world of hospitality is undergoing a bold transformation, ushered in by evolving consumer expectations, rapid technological advancements, and changing social dynamics. At the forefront of this transformation is the concept of “new age hospitality,” a movement that prioritises not just comfort and convenience but holistic experiences that blend work, leisure, and lifestyle needs.

Traditionally, hospitality was viewed through a narrow lens—primarily centred on lodging and basic guest services. Today, however, the industry is expanding into multifaceted experiences that blur the boundaries between hotels, residences, retail, and entertainment. Central to this evolution is a trend known as co-location, a model that is quickly reshaping the way we think about hospitality in urban spaces.

What is co-location?

Co-location refers to the strategic placement of complementary consumer services within the same location or facility. By integrating hospitality, retail, workspaces and leisure into a singular environment, co-location enhances guest experience by providing unparalleled convenience, seamless transitions between activities, and a curated selection of services—all under one roof.

This model caters to a new kind of guest: one who desires more than a bed and breakfast. Today’s traveller, whether on business or leisure, is looking for a lifestyle hub where they can sleep, shop, work and unwind without ever stepping outside the premises. The hospitality industry is responding to this shift with innovative spaces that break down traditional silos and encourage interaction, community and experience-driven services.

At the vanguard of this innovation is Gidanka, a premier player in Nigeria’s evolving hospitality landscape. Known for its expertly curated self-serviced apartments, Gidanka’s portfolio includes destinations such as The Destination Serviced Apartments, HomeAway, The Glass Residence, and The Residence. These properties have built a reputation for quality, style, and thoughtful integration of modern amenities for discerning travelers.

Now, Gidanka is raising the bar with its latest development—a co-located marvel that combines a high-end serviced apartment, The Definition, with a 24-hour retail and entertainment hub, Uptown Mall. This ambitious project the nation’s capital, Abuja isn’t just about convenience—it represents a shift in how urban environments can be designed to cater to multiple lifestyles simultaneously.

The Definition and Uptown Mall are more than buildings; they are a living ecosystem of lifestyle services. Designed to cater to both personal and corporate needs, the development is a true manifestation of the co-location concept. Guests, residents, and visitors will enjoy access to luxurious accommodations, shopping, dining, entertainment, workspaces, and event venues—all connected and accessible without ever taking a drive.

The 24-hour Uptown Mall is said to be the first of its kind in the FCT. It will feature retail outlets, restaurants, a cinema, and wellness centres, ensuring that guests have access to a full spectrum of services at any hour of the day. Opposite to the mall, The Definition offers fully furnished, short-let serviced apartments designed to reflect both global hospitality standards and local cultural elements.

With shared spaces such as office hubs, a library, cinema halls, and event venues, this development aims to create a self-sustaining mini-city—a place where people can live, work, relax, and socialize in harmony.

The power of co-location lies not only in its convenience but in its ability to create synergy between industries. For hospitality providers, it opens new revenue streams. For retail and entertainment businesses, it ensures a steady influx of foot traffic from guests who are already on-site. For guests and consumers, it reduces the friction often associated with urban living—eliminating the need to travel between disconnected facilities.

By creating a space where experiences are not segmented but intertwined, Gidanka is setting a new benchmark in hospitality. Their model acknowledges that modern consumers value time, accessibility and experience above all else. In a co-located environment, a guest can finish a business meeting, watch a film, enjoy fine dining, and retreat to a well-appointed suite—all without leaving the property.

Gidanka’s vision goes beyond luxury—it is rooted in urban development and community integration. The company is intentional about incorporating local artistry, sustainable practices, and culture into its projects, ensuring that each space is not just globally appealing but locally resonant. The Definition and Uptown Mall are set to be hubs of activity and cultural exchange, where the energy of the city meets the comfort of modern living.

This pioneering project also promises to redefine commercial architecture in Nigeria, offering a template for future developments that aspire to fuse lifestyle, business, and leisure. It reflects a maturing hospitality sector ready to compete on a global scale while retaining its unique local identity.

As cities grow and the lines between personal and professional life continue to blur, the need for integrated living and hospitality solutions will only become more pressing. Co-location, as demonstrated by Gidanka’s latest venture, offers a viable, scalable, and desirable path forward.

In The Definition and Uptown Mall, Gidanka has created more than just a building—it has introduced a blueprint for the future of hospitality in Nigeria and beyond. By embracing co-location, the company is not only responding to global trends but also shaping them—offering an immersive, functional, and luxurious experience that redefines what it means to feel at home, away from home.