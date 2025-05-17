Chukwueke’s July 29 pain, by Emeka Obasi

The easiest way to ease the pain of 1966 is to continue to let everyone know what happened from January to August of that year. There was no reason to go to war if those soldiers and their collaborators remained in their barracks and looked away from politics.

Chukwuemeka Chukwueke was eight weeks old when his father, Captain Johnson Ibeawuchi Chukwueke, was gunned down at the Ikeja Cantonment. It was during the July 29, 1966 coup that claimed the lives of Head of State, Gen. Johnson Aguiyi Ironsi, 43 other officers and hundreds of other ranks.

Capt. Chukwueke was home with his wife, Anthonia, nursing Chukwuemeka, his two kid daughters, Ngozi and Nneka and their grandmother who relocated to Lagos to take care of mother and child in the typical Igbo ‘Omugwo’ tradition.

The mutinous soldiers of the 2nd Battalion, Ikeja were merciless. They killed Capt Chukwueke, right before his family. Chukwuemeka held on to his grandmother as Mrs Chukwueke clung to her two other daughters.

“I was a baby of one month and two weeks when I lost my father. I was born on June 7 1966 and I lost him on July 29, 1966. I have a lot of regrets because Nigeria never cared about us. I hope the military will someday ask after people like us,” Chukwuemeka said.

The coup followed the January 15, 1966 mutiny that led to the death of Prime Minister Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, three other prominent politicians, six top military officers and some civilians including wives of Alhaji Ahmadu Bello and Brig. Samuel Ademulegun.

The plotters claimed they targeted Igbo officers but that was far from the truth. Lt. Stephen Ekundayo Idowu (N/359), a Yoruba, received the same treatment. His wife, Esther and their four children watched as their father was gunned down.

Sadly, the killers were led by Ekundayo’s Second in Command (2ic) who wanted to wipe out the entire family. Luckily, Ekundayo’s orderly rushed to the scene to save them. The gunman was shot dead by the orderly who committed suicide after saving his late mentor’s wife and children.

In Ibadan, Col. Adekunle Fajuyi, the military governor of Western Region, died with the Head of State. Other non Igbo that lost their lives during the second coup included Maj. Ibanga Ekanem, Maj. Okpo Isong, Maj. A. D. Ogunro, Capt. A. O. Akpet, Lt. E. B. Orok, Second Lt. J. U. Ugbe and Second Lt. A. O. Olaniyan.

The Lagos killings did not spare family members. Lt. Godson Mbabie, his wife and brother – in – law were shot. The wife was lucky to survive. Capt. Kevin Megwa chose the wardrobe as hiding place with his wife. It was no hide and seek but their nanny acted well. She carried their eight – week – old baby out of the house weeping and screaming that the parents had been assassinated.

Megwa survived the July 1966 coup but did not survive the Civil War. He was one of the early casualties, leading three Biafran armoured vehicles (shelling machine) to battle at What Alumona. In September 1967, the Biafrans launched ‘Operation Torch’, against Federal advance. Megwa died as his column supported the 53 Brigade.

The January 1966 mutineers killed Ahmadu Bello’s first wife, Hansatu. They did the same to Ademulegun’s wife, Feyisitan. They shot Col. Raphael Shodeinde’s wife, she survived. Col. Arthur Unegbe’s wife, Enuma watched as they killed him.

The Chukwuekes were abandoned by the Army after the death of their breadwinner. “Till date, neither the military nor the government has compensated us. Growing up without a father is not a good feeling. I wish Nigeria well,” Chukwuemeka added.

When war broke out, they could not run to their home in the Eastern Region. They remained in Lagos with an uncle. When the crisis ended, the family moved to Enugu, to be closer to their Umuayalu, Egbu – Owerri village. Things were not easy.

Mrs Chukwueke struggled and was able to send her three children to school. Chukwuemeka moved from All Saints Primary School, Awo Omama to Obikabia Primary School, Isiala Ngwa. He attended Government College Umuahia, later.

The same mother took him further. Chukwueke traveled to India where he lived as a student of Punjab University, Chandigarh. Ngozi and Nneka also advanced their studies. The former became Mrs Ngozi Chinyere Ubani. She is late. The latter is based in Canada.

Nigeria is a strange country. Some of those who took part in the July 15 1966 coup later became governors. Emeka Omeruah, John Atom Kpera and Harris Eghagha continued to serve in the military. The children of some of the victims were awarded Federal scholarship up to University level.

Many of the July 29, 1966 plotters rose to high offices. Murtala Mohammed was Head of State. Yakubu Danjuma became Chief of Army Staff. Shittu Alao served as Air Chief. Jerry Useni was governor, Minister and Senator. Abba Kyari retired as governor. Martin Adamu commanded an Army Division.

Many children of victims of the July coup were abandoned. Chukwueke does not even know any of his father’s military colleagues. All he remembers is that Capt. Chukwueke joined the Army from Zaria. However, that pain of not knowing the man who brought him into the world, is deep.

That is the more reason President Bola Tinubu should look into his plight. There are many like him. I think a True Reconciliation Commission (TREC) should be established. And a day should be set aside as National Reconciliation Day. I am afraid, the blood of some of the innocent dead may explain why we have insecurity across the nation.