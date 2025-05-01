Chisco, Ghana partner to repatriate trafficking victims

Some of the victims

By Theodora Opara

In what has been described in the long-distance road transport industry as “a remarkable patriotic and diplomatic gesture,” Chisco Transport Limited has played a major role in the return of over 250 human trafficking victims from Ghana to Nigeria.

Partnering with the government of Ghana in the rescue operation, Chisco Transport provided luxury vehicles, including both long and mini buses, that brought back the Nigerian youths. They were received at the Lagos office of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) last Friday.

Numbering about 231 and aged between 15 and 18, the Nigerian youths-mainly male-were accompanied by officials of the Ghanaian government to Lagos.The victims were received by NAPTIP after their repatriation from Ghana, where they had been held in what is suspected to be a human trafficking and cybercrime hub.

Confirming his company’s role in the repatriation, Valentine Ogege, Chisco’s Ghana Country Head, stated that the management provided a fleet of air-conditioned luxury buses for the journey.

“As the foremost passenger road transport company in Nigeria, we are very glad to have rendered satisfactory mobility services to the government of Ghana. We are also very happy that we successfully transported the rescued victims to the Nigerian authorities without any incident,” Ogege said.

Also commenting, Deacon Pius Etuhu, a veteran transporter who has served as station manager in various luxury bus companies, commended Chisco Transport for not only earning the confidence of the Ghanaian government but also for the prompt return of the youths from Accra to Lagos.

“To me, what Chisco did goes beyond exemplary transport service across the West Coast of Africa. This is a remarkable patriotic and diplomatic gesture-a service to the nation and humanity,” Etuhu said.

According to the Executive Director of Ghana’s Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), Abdulai Dapilah, the victims were rescued during a joint operation in Kumasi and Oyarifa, a suburb of Accra.