China to establish electric vehicle factories in Nigeria – Envoy

…Nigeria Open for Business, Serious Investors – Alake

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – The Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, H.E. Yu Dunhai, has disclosed plans by China to establish electric vehicle (EV) factories in Nigeria.

The announcement was made in a statement signed by Segun Tomori, the Special Assistant on Media to the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, following Dunhai’s courtesy visit to Dr. Dele Alake, the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, at the Ministry’s headquarters in Abuja.

During the visit, Ambassador Dunhai emphasized the importance of enhanced collaboration between China and Nigeria to unlock the potential of Nigeria’s solid minerals sector, leveraging the establishment of electric vehicle factories. He noted that Nigeria is rich in natural resources and occupies a significant position in China’s foreign policy.

Dunhai also highlighted the recent engagement between President Bola Tinubu and Chinese President Xi Jinping, where both leaders agreed to elevate their bilateral relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership, paving the way for deeper cooperation.

He stated, “Chinese companies are already deeply involved in Nigeria’s mining sector, from exploration to processing. We aim to deepen this collaboration, especially in line with President Tinubu’s eight priority areas, notably economic diversification through solid minerals.”

Dunhai further assured that the Chinese Embassy and the Chinese Government have consistently urged Chinese companies in Nigeria to comply with local regulations, uphold Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), and adhere to environmental and safety standards. He emphasized China’s zero tolerance for illegal mining and expressed readiness to cooperate with Nigerian authorities in bringing offenders to justice.

In response, Dr. Alake commended China for its commitment to legal and regulatory compliance, acknowledging that most Chinese firms operate responsibly in Nigeria. However, he expressed concerns over a few non-compliant operators, referencing a viral video of a Chinese national allegedly bribing local security agents.

“We have taken action against illegal operators, including some Chinese nationals. While isolated, such incidents undermine the good work of many compliant Chinese firms. We need your cooperation in ensuring that such culprits are brought to justice,” Alake said.

He also praised the effectiveness of the Mining Marshals in combating illegal mining, noting that the initiative has improved awareness and compliance among both local and foreign operators.

The Minister stressed that Nigeria is open for business and serious investors, highlighting the shift towards local value addition in the mining sector.

“For years, our minerals have been exported raw to fuel foreign industrialization. That must change. We now prioritize local processing to drive Nigeria’s development. For instance, with the abundance of lithium, we want to see local manufacturing of electric vehicles and batteries,” Alake added.

He urged Ambassador Dunhai to encourage Chinese investors to commit to full-cycle investments—from extraction to processing—within Nigeria, given the nation’s large market and the opportunity to reduce dependence on fossil fuels through electric vehicle production.

In response, Ambassador Dunhai expressed support for Nigeria’s local value-addition policy, noting that one of President Xi Jinping’s priorities is promoting African industrialization. He revealed that plans are already underway to establish electric vehicle factories and other manufacturing ventures in Nigeria.