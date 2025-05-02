China to establish Chinese Centre at UNIPORT – Envoy

The Chinese Government has announced plans to establish a Chinese Centre at the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) in Rivers, aimed at fostering cultural exchange and cooperation between China and Nigeria.

Ms Yan Yuqing, China’s Consul-General in Lagos, disclosed this while leading a delegation from the Consulate on a visit to UNIPORT.

This is contained in a statement issued by UNIPORT’s Public Relations Officer, Dr Sammy Kpenu, in Port Harcourt on Friday.

Yuqing, represented by Prof. Liu Hongwu, Director of the Institute of African Studies at Zhejiang Normal University, China, expressed confidence that the centre would deepen China-Nigeria relations.

“The centre will further strengthen educational and cultural exchanges between China and Nigeria, providing UNIPORT students with greater access to Chinese resources, training, and opportunities,” she said.

She also announced plans to inaugurate the ‘China Window,’ a platform designed to give Nigerians broader access to Chinese language, culture, and academic opportunities.

“Our aim is to open a window through which Nigerians can gain a better understanding of China.

“This is part of our ongoing commitment to strengthening educational and cultural ties with Africa, particularly with institutions such as UNIPORT,” she added.

Yuqing expressed optimism that the partnership would yield long-term benefits for both countries.

In response, Prof. Owunari Georgewill, Vice-Chancellor of UNIPORT, commended the Chinese Government for its sustained interest in Africa, particularly in education, culture, and infrastructure development.

He further thanked the Chinese Consulate for selecting UNIPORT from among other universities in the Niger Delta, pledging the university’s full commitment to ensuring the success of the Chinese Centre.

Georgewill noted that with the establishment of the centre, UNIPORT had formally commenced a Chinese Language Programme.

“This is part of our broader initiative to expand our academic offerings to students and to bridge the skills gap in Nigeria’s evolving labour market,” he said.

He added that language exchange initiatives would enhance student’s employment prospects, particularly in Chinese-owned companies operating across the country.

“The growing presence of Chinese companies in Nigeria makes it essential for our people to acquire language and cultural skills that will enhance their employability and competitiveness.

“This collaboration is timely, and we must fully leverage the opportunities it presents,” he said.

The UNIPORT vice-chancellor described the establishment of the centre as a significant milestone in the university’s efforts to promote cultural exchange and cooperation with China.