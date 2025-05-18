Chikwe Ihekweazu appointed Executive Director of WHO health emergencies programme

By Chioma Obinna

Nigerian epidemiologist Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu has been appointed as the Executive Director of the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) Health Emergencies Programme. This appointment marks a significant milestone, placing a Nigerian at the helm of WHO’s largest department responsible for coordinating global responses to health emergencies.

Prior to this role, Ihekweazu served as WHO’s Assistant Director-General for Health Emergency Intelligence and Surveillance Systems. He is also widely recognized for his transformative leadership as the founding Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), where he led the agency from 2016 to 2021, establishing it as one of Africa’s leading public health institutions.

In February 2025, Ihekweazu was appointed Acting Regional Director for WHO Africa, succeeding Dr. Matshidiso Moeti. His tenure during this transition period received commendations for his leadership until the nomination of Professor Mohamed Yakub Janabi as the next Regional Director.

Ihekweazu’s appointment comes at a critical time as the world faces numerous health challenges, including emerging infectious diseases, the impacts of climate change, and strained health financing. His extensive background in public health and epidemiology is expected to bolster WHO’s capacity to respond effectively to global health emergencies.

The Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare celebrated his appointment, describing it as a proud moment for Nigeria. Coordinating Minister Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate hailed Ihekweazu as “the right choice at the right time,” praising his bold and compassionate leadership as crucial for navigating the complexities of the global health landscape.

Ihekweazu succeeds Dr. Mike Ryan, who led the Health Emergencies Programme through critical events, including the COVID-19 pandemic. In his new role, Ihekweazu will oversee WHO’s preparedness, response, and mitigation efforts for global health emergencies, ensuring that the organization remains agile and effective in safeguarding public health.

His appointment is part of a broader leadership restructuring within WHO, aimed at enhancing its operational efficiency and responsiveness to global health challenges.

Ihekweazu’s career spans senior roles at the South African National Institute for Communicable Diseases, the UK’s Health Protection Agency, and Germany’s Robert Koch Institute. He holds a Master of Public Health from Heinrich Heine University in Düsseldorf, Germany, and is an alumnus of the European Programme for Intervention Epidemiology Training.

His leadership is anticipated to bring renewed focus to strengthening health systems, improving surveillance, and fostering international collaboration to address current and emerging health threats.

Ihekweazu’s appointment not only underscores his exceptional contributions to global health but also highlights Africa’s growing influence in shaping international health policy and governance.