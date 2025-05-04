Catholic Secretariat to respond to Trump’s AI Papacy image after verification

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria (CSN) has announced that it will issue a formal response to the controversial AI-generated image of former U.S. President Donald Trump dressed as the Pope, but only after confirming the authenticity of the image.

Very Rev. Fr. Mike Nsikak Umoh, the National Director of Social Communications at the Secretariat, spoke to Vanguard on Sunday, stressing the need for thorough verification before making any public statements.

“I sent it to my ICT officer to verify the source and any associated promotions. Until I do, I can’t say anything definite,” Umoh explained.

He highlighted the potential for misinformation, particularly with high-profile figures like Trump, adding, “We also know it’s entirely possible for this sort of thing to be fabricated.”

The image, which Trump posted shortly after the death of Pope Francis, has sparked significant controversy, with the New York State Catholic Conference condemning it as disrespectful. The organization issued a statement saying, “There is nothing clever or funny about this image, Mr. President. We just buried our beloved Pope Francis, and the cardinals are about to enter a solemn conclave to elect a new successor of St. Peter. Do not mock us.”

Trump’s sharing of the digitally altered image, which was later reposted by the White House’s official account, has drawn a mix of reactions from the public, ranging from amusement to shock. His comment about wanting to be pope has further complicated his standing in religious circles, with some questioning the seriousness of his remarks.