CAS harps on unity to solve security challenges in Africa

Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar

By Kingsley Omonobi

LAGOS—The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Abubakar, has called for deeper collaboration among African nations to effectively tackle the continent’s complex and transnational security threats.

He made this call in his opening remarks at the 4th African Air Forces Forum in Lagos, yesterday.

Addressing air chiefs, defence experts and strategic partners from across the continent and beyond, Abubakar emphasised that no African country can single-handedly overcome the evolving security challenges plaguing the region.

His words, “In today’s rapidly evolving threat environment, the capacity to project airpower for deterrence, surveillance, logistics, or combat has become indispensable.

“However, at the core of Africa’s effective employment of airpower lies the imperative for trusted partnerships anchored in shared values and strategic interests.”

On the theme of this year’s forum, the CAS said: “As threats become increasingly transnational in nature, the urgency for enhanced cooperation, innovation, and strategic foresight among African air forces cannot be overemphasised.”

In his remarks, the special guest of honour, Minister of Defence, Dr. Mohammed Abubakar, extolled the key role played by airpower in every military operation, while also urging all air chiefs of African air forces to collaborate for maximum impact.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, represented by Deputy Governor Femi Hamzat, welcomed participants to Lagos, describing it as Africa’s most vibrant city, where tradition meets innovation.

“While you are here for serious conversations, do take a moment to savour the sights and sounds of this unforgettable city,” he said.