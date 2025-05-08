Cardinals fail to elect new pope at first voting as black smoke billows from Sistine Chapel

After a lengthy wait, black smoke emerged from the Sistine Chapel’s chimney this evening, meaning that the cardinals have not been able to choose a new pontiff.

Crowds were gathered in their tens of thousands in St Peter’s Square for the first vote of conclave – the results of which took more than three hours to announce.

Because of the secrecy of the process, experts have pointed out that we might never know what caused the delay, and we definitely won’t until after the conclave concludes.

But the lack of a new pope means that cardinals will return tomorrow to a closed-door Sistine Chapel for more rounds of voting.