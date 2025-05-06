Carbon Market: Africa could create 30 million jobs by 2030 — Expert

…also generate $120 billion in revenue by 2050 if policies hold

By Favour Ulebor

The Founder of the Africa Carbon Market Network, Austine Sadiq Okoh, has said that Africa has a unique opportunity to lead the global carbon market and transform its economy through high-integrity climate action.

In a statement signed by Okoh and made available to Vanguard on Tuesday, he noted that the recently published 2025 Africa Carbon Market Outlook (ACMO 25) released by the Africa Carbon Market Network reveals that, the continent’s carbon markets could grow by 15 to 20 percent annually.

The growth, he said, would be driven by strong policies, investor confidence, and a commitment to equity and sustainability.

According to him, quoting the released report, Africa is on track to become a global leader in high-integrity carbon markets, with the potential to generate $120 billion in revenue by 2050 and create 30 million jobs by 2030.

According to the press statement, Okoh said, “African countries are taking bold steps to establish strong carbon market frameworks. With policies like carbon taxation, emissions trading systems, and national registries taking shape, Africa is laying the foundation for a transparent, inclusive, and thriving carbon economy.

“Africa’s carbon markets could grow by 15–20% annually, generate 30 million jobs by 2030, and reach an estimated $120 billion in revenue by 2050 if we stay committed to high-integrity standards and inclusive development.”

Countries such as South Africa, Kenya, Ghana, Zimbabwe, and Tanzania are spotlighted in the report as leaders in aligning domestic carbon markets with global mechanisms.

The report further notes a surge in investment from development banks, climate finance institutions, and private sector players into African carbon projects across renewable energy, forest conservation, and sustainable agriculture.

According to the statement, Okoh said, “Still, challenges remain, Liquidity constraints and limited access to finance continue to hinder small-scale, community-driven initiatives.

“Too many small-scale, community-led projects are left behind due to financing gaps and technical constraints; If Africa is to democratize its carbon markets, we must ensure local communities, especially smallholder farmers, have access to the tools, finance, and knowledge needed to thrive.”

The official launch of ACMO 25, which will take place online via Zoom on Wednesday, 14th May by 10:00 AM GMT, is set to bring together policymakers, investors, and development experts to chart a path forward for Africa’s carbon economy.

He encouraged interested participants to register for the ACMO 25 launch via [email protected] and download the full report at www.carbonfreeafricanetwork.org.

Contributors to ACMO 25 include: Dr. Okoh Austine Sadiq, Prof. John Osonwa, Patrick Karani, Noel Casserly, Prof. Vincent Ojeh, Emmanuel Abam, Dr. Izzatullah Mustafa, and Eyene Okpanachi.