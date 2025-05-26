Car ploughs into crowd during Liverpool victory parade

Ambulances and police vans arrive on the scene of an incident in Water Street, on the sidelines of an open-top bus victory parade for Liverpool’s Premier League title win, in Liverpool, north-west England on May 26, 2025. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)

A car ploughed into a crowd in Liverpool on Monday during a parade to celebrate Liverpool’s Premier League football title, emergency services said.

Merseyside Police in northwest England said they were contacted just after 6:00 pm (1700 GMT) “following reports a car been in collision with a number of pedestrians”.

“The car stopped at the scene and a male has been detained,” the force said in a statement.

An AFP journalist saw at least four people taken away on stretchers.

Social media footage appeared to show a dark-coloured car swerving into the dense crowd, at the end of jubilant celebrations as players showed off the trophy on an open-topped bus through the city.

Crowds and uniformed police officers quickly surrounded the vehicle, and several people who lay on the ground.

Cordons were then put in place and a fire engine was also at the scene.

North West Ambulance Service said its crews were “assessing the situation” with other emergency services.

“Our priority is to ensure people receive the medical help they need as quickly as possible,” a statement read.