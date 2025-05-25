Canada commends Nigeria Customs for curbing smuggling, enhancing border security

By Godwin Oritse

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) International Special Services has commended the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) for its unwavering commitment to border security and the fight against transnational organised crime through strategic partnerships and intelligence-led operations.

This recognition comes after the recovery of 12 luxury vehicles by the RCMP Liaison Office in Lagos, adding to the 53 vehicles previously recovered, bringing the total number of stolen Canadian vehicles intercepted in Nigeria to 65.

These successes were achieved through robust collaboration between the NCS, RCMP, Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA), Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), and Interpol Nigeria.

The commendation was officially presented at a recent ceremony held at the Canadian High Commission in Abuja, where the High Commissioner of Canada to Nigeria, His Excellency Pasquale Salvaggio, awarded a formal Recognition Plaque to Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi.

High Commissioner Salvaggio praised CGC Adeniyi for his sustained leadership in disrupting international crime syndicates, citing the interception of exotic vehicles worth millions of dollars and the seizure of several kilograms of synthetic cannabis (popularly known as “loud”), smuggled from Canada into Nigeria through various ports, airports, and unauthorized routes.

“Through the support of the Nigeria Customs Service, in collaboration with Canadian and Nigerian law enforcement agencies, we have disrupted key international crime networks and safeguarded the integrity of our borders,” said Salvaggio.

In his response, CGC Adeniyi expressed appreciation to the Government of Canada and reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to strengthening global law enforcement cooperation.

“This recognition reflects the success of our collaborative approach. We value our strong relationships with the RCMP, CBSA, EFCC, NDLEA, and Interpol. Together, we have delivered tangible results that benefit both our countries and global trade,” Adeniyi said.

He also advocated for the formalisation of this growing partnership through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the NCS and the CBSA to institutionalise cooperation on enforcement, intelligence sharing, and training.

Highlighting the cross-border nature of modern crime, Adeniyi emphasized the importance of deeper engagement between Customs administrations globally, especially as both Nigeria and Canada are active members of the World Customs Organization (WCO).

Mr. Liam Price, Director General of RCMP International Special Services, also lauded the partnership, stating that collaboration with the Nigeria Customs Service has significantly boosted Canada’s international enforcement efforts and remains crucial to dismantling organised criminal networks.

This recognition further cements the Nigeria Customs Service’s growing reputation as a trusted and effective player in international border security, underscoring the critical role of sustained inter-agency and cross-border collaboration in combating illicit trade and transnational crime.