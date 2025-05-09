CAN congratulates Catholic Church on election of Pope Leo XIV

Newly elected Pope Leo XIV, Robert Prevost stands on the main central loggia balcony of the St Peter’s Basilica for the first time, after the cardinals ended the conclave, in The Vatican, on May 8, 2025. Robert Francis Prevost was on Thursday elected the first pope from the United States, the Vatican announced. A moderate who was close to Pope Francis and spent years as a missionary in Peru, he becomes the Catholic Church’s 267th pontiff, taking the papal name Leo XIV. (Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP)

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has sent its congratulatory message to the Roman Catholic Church on the election of Pope Leo XIV.

CAN President Archbishop Daniel Okoh, in a statement on Friday, said that this significant milestone brings joy to Catholics worldwide, and CAN joins in celebrating this momentous occasion.

”The emergence of Pope Leo XIV signifies renewal and hope for the Catholic Church,” he said, adding, ”CAN is confident that the new Pontiff will advance peace, justice, and inclusiveness, continuing the legacy of his predecessors.

”CAN prays that Pope Leo XIV’s pontificate be blessed with wisdom, good health, and strength to lead God’s people on the path of righteousness.

“May God guide and strengthen him in his ministry,” the statement says.

NAN reports that Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost of the U.S. was elected as the 267th pope, taking the papal name Pope Leo XIV.

The announcement was made from the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica, where Cardinal Dominique Mamberti declared “Habemus Papam” to the cheering crowds gathered in St. Peter’s Square.

Pope Leo XIV, aged 69, is the first American pope in history and a former Superior General of the Augustinians.

He succeeds Pope Francis, the 266th pontiff of the Catholic Church and the first from Latin America, who died on April 21, at the age of 88. (NAN)