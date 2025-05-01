Calm and Peace at the Summit

By Ike Chioke

His life was gentle, and the elements

So mixed in him that Nature might stand up

And say to all the world, “This was a man!”

(William Shakespeare, Julius Caesar, Act 5, Scene 5.)

Long before I met Pascal Gabriel Dozie, I had heard of his entrepreneurialgenius, innovative flair, and educational philanthropy. To cite just one example of the last element, he had sponsored several people from my generation to Harvard Business School and other Ivy League institutionsduring the mid-90s.

His motive was to influence the economic and financial future of Nigeria by empowering hundreds of young people to lead the nation into that future. His vast educational philanthropy was never sporadic; it was an intentional, consistent, and sustained commitment to uplift others. He was preeminently “as constant as the northern star” in his devotion to God and humanity.

PGD never sought accolades; accolades sought him.

How did we meet? When I returned to Nigeria in 2003, I crossed paths with PGD, then stayed in touch as an admirer and remote mentee. Then between 2012 and 2014, Afrinvest advised on the fundraising for the Aba Independent Power Plant, an ambitious infrastructure project which PGD was deeply involved in. That gave me the opportunity to witness firsthand the depth of his intelligence, the constancy of his integrity, the breadth of his wisdom, the grace of his bearing, the poise of his character, and the equability of his demeanor.

In every interaction, PGD exhibited an uncommon fusion of strategic foresightand deep compassion. He listened more than he spoke; and when he did speak, he did so clearly, humbly, and insightfully. His presence was never imposing but was always commanding—he was a delight to follow. He led by the power of his example, not by the example of his power. His legacy is one of service without self-interest, leadership without arrogance, and faith without cynicism.

PGD’s visible achievements, awesome as they were, pale into insignificance when set beside the countless lives he transformed; the numerous life stories he changed; the business and political leaders he nurtured; and the spirit of excellence, compassion, and integrity he instilled across generations. His earthly sojourn is a testament to the idea that one man, armed with vision and compassion, can indeed alter the trajectories of countless lives.