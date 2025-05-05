Calling Adeleke caretaker governor reprehensible, apologise now – Aide tells ex-speaker

Gov Ademola Adeleke of Osun State.

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The former Speaker, Osun State House of Assembly, Mr Timothy Owoeye has come under criticism for calling the State Governor, Ademola Adeleke a “Caretaker Governor”.

The immediate past Speaker of the House has during a Yoruba programme on a private radio station on Monday, ‘Oro Oselu’, said Governor Adeleke is a caretaker governor and would be sent packing by the APC in 2026.

In a statement issued by the governor’s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, he described the statement of the former Speaker as both reprehensible and condemnable.

Rasheed questioned the logic and rationale for Owoeye’s statement, calling on him to retract the statement and offer a public apology.

His words, “A duly elected governor who was subsequently affirmed by the Supreme Court is by all accounts not a caretaker governor but a state leader with legal mandate due for renewal in 2026.

“It appears Mr Owoeye is troubled by the dualisation of the Palace to Brewery junction road that is almost completed by Governor Adeleke. Ijesha people are praying daily for the Governor over that singular feat.

“Or maybe he is in pain over the direct curse placed on any Ijesaman who may dare to work against the re-election of Governor Adeleke by the late Owa of Ijesaland.

“Or is he disappointed that a purportedly high-profile defector has failed to ignite mass defection or that Hon Sunday Bisi, Senator Fadahunsi and other Ijesa PDP leaders are solidly holding the ground for the party and the Governor in Ijesa land?

“The former Speaker severally visited Governor Adeleke to approve files for him in the early days of the administration. How can the Governor who approved your files and even paid your entitlements be labeled caretaker Governor?

While calling on the former Speaker to apologise for his negative choice of words, he reminded members of the opposition that the high performance rating of Mr Governor is coming from the people who enjoy the delivery of good governance and democratic dividends.