CAC leader urges Tinubu to assess appointees’ performance

President Bola Tinubu.

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Prophet Hezekiah Oladeji, the General Evangelist of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Nigeria and Overseas, has called on President Bola Tinubu to review the performance of his appointees and government agencies as part of his midterm assessment.

The religious leader emphasized the need for necessary adjustments and consolidation to ensure effective governance.

Oladeji gave the advice on Thursday in Abuja during a news conference ahead of the church’s ‘Abuja City Mega Crusade,’ scheduled for Friday at the Velodrome, Moshood Abiola National Stadium.

He expressed confidence in Tinubu’s ability to leave a lasting legacy, citing his achievements as Governor of Lagos State.

Oladeji said, “My advice to the president is that he should look into all the ministries from tomorrow, to see the progress made in each of them.

“I know Mr. President will make an impact before the end of his tenure. He governed Lagos State, and you all know what he did. As a Yoruba man, I know he will leave a legacy behind.”

The CAC leader also urged Nigerians to continue praying for the president’s success, stressing that divine intervention is crucial for the nation’s progress.

He advised Tinubu to replace any appointee who fails to meet expectations, stating that such actions would strengthen the administration.

“Let us keep praying for this government. If his heart is not captured, he has good things in mind to do. We should also pray for him not to forget that God placed him in the position for a purpose. Pray that he should keep working on that purpose,” Oladeji said.

Addressing Nigeria’s challenges, including unemployment and insecurity, Oladeji attributed these issues to the country’s growing population without commensurate productivity.

He encouraged more citizens, especially youths, to venture into agriculture, calling on the government to create enabling environments and provide modern farming tools.

He said, “Government and leaders should empower the people, especially at the grassroots, to go into farming. If more people go into farming, food security will be achieved.

“Everyone should be able to feed at least five or more persons in addition to members of his family from his farm daily.”

Oladeji highlighted the church’s role in national development, noting that the CAC prioritizes caring for the needy over amassing wealth.

He also emphasized the importance of the upcoming mega crusade, describing it as an opportunity for divine intervention in Nigeria’s affairs.

“At this very time, Nigeria needs to call upon the Lord. We need divine intervention. We all need divine intervention on our jobs, government, in CAC, and every family,” he said.

Pastor Gabriel Aboderin, the Regional Superintendent of CAC’s Medaiyese Regional Headquarters in Abuja, acknowledged Tinubu’s efforts despite the nation’s challenges.

He expressed optimism about Nigeria’s future, urging citizens to contribute to the country’s development.

“We knew very strongly that this administration might not have fulfilled the yearnings of this nation, however, credit should be given to this administration that he has tried his hands on many things,” Aboderin said.

The clerics prayed for President Tinubu, his cabinet, and the nation, with a focus on security and economic stability.