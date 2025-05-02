Business law firm advocates stakeholders involvement in Nigeria’s digital transition

Alex Osho GCOO Waltersmith Amaka Opara, Founder, Weav Capital, at the Duale, Ovia & Alex-Adedipe (DOA) Africa-Focused Investors and Stakeholders forum in Lagos.

By Peter Egwuatu

A business law firm, Duale, Ovia & Alex-Adedipe (DOA), has emphasised the need for stakeholders in the Nigerian economy to actively drive the country’s transition toward a more sustainable digital landscape.

Adeniyi Duale, Founding Partner, DOA, said this on Wednesday following a whiskey and wine experience in Lagos.

According to him, stakeholders must explore how Nigeria can transition from fragmented momentum to a more coherent, scalable and sustainable digital landscape.

He called on innovators and regulators to work together to reasonably shape the digital economy, by exchanging ideas, and strengthening networks that drive investment across Africa’s high-growth sectors.

“By creating space for candid conversation outside traditional boardrooms and conferences, DOA reaffirms its commitment to nurturing relationships and regulatory certainty that underpin successful private-equity and venture-capital transactions in West Africa,” he said.

Duale said the firm’s approach to building trusted relationships across Africa’s private-capital ecosystem would continue with the upcoming 4th Annual TMT Business Series 2025.

This event, he said, would bring together leaders from telecommunications, media, and technology sectors to explore opportunities, challenges in the evolving regulatory landscape.

Duale said the event’s theme: “Beyond the Startup Frenzy: Building the Infrastructure for a Digital Nigeria” was an annual flagship event of DOA.

He revealed that the programme scheduled for June 5 at the Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos, would serve as a forum for critical conversations at the intersection of technology, media and telecommunications in Nigeria and across Africa.

“Now in its fourth edition, the series brings together leading voices from business, government, and the innovation ecosystem to examine the drivers of a future-ready digital economy.

“This year’s edition marks a strategic shift to focus on what truly matters for long-term growth: infrastructure, regulation, commercialisation, creativity, and connectivity.

“This year’s business series and the launch of its ‘The Next Big Bet’ pitch competition will spark fresh thinking around profitability, innovation governance, data protection, AI adoption and Nigeria’s global positioning in the digital economy,” he said.