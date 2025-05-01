Buratai Foundation celebrates workers’ day, urges unity, commitment to national Dev

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The TY Buratai Humanity Care Foundation has extended its warm felicitations to Nigeria’s workforce on the occasion of International Workers’ Day, acknowledging the vital contributions of workers to national progress and societal well-being.

In a statement issued to commemorate the May 1 celebration, the Foundation highlighted the significance of the day as a moment to honor the dedication, resilience, and sacrifices of workers across the country.

“Every year on May 1, communities around the world recognize the dedication and resilience of workers. This year’s celebration in Nigeria carries even greater weight as it reflects both gratitude and the urgent challenges facing the labor force,” the statement read.

Chairman of the Foundation, Ibrahim Dahiru Danfulani (Sadaukin Garkuwan Keffi/Betara Biu), emphasized that the day serves as a reminder of the continuing struggles for fair wages, improved working conditions, and social justice.

“International Workers’ Day is a platform for unity, celebration of achievements, and advocacy for better labour rights and welfare,” he said.

The Grand Patron of the Foundation, His Excellency Amb. Lt. Gen. Tukur Yusufu Buratai (CFR, Rtd), former Chief of Army Staff, joined millions of Nigerians in celebrating the nation’s workers. He encouraged them to remain steadfast in their duties, describing their commitment as essential to national unity and development.

“It is imperative to acknowledge the current challenges we face, but I am confident in our collective ability to overcome them,” Buratai said.

He lauded Nigerian workers as the backbone of the country’s progress and a beacon of hope for a brighter future. Gen. Buratai also commended President Bola Tinubu’s administration for its ongoing labour reforms aimed at enhancing workers’ welfare.

However, he made a passionate appeal to the Federal Government to review and increase the national minimum wage in 2025, citing findings by the Foundation that many workers at both federal and state levels are unable to meet essential needs, including healthcare for their families.

“In the spirit of the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu GCFR and the APC, an upward review of the minimum wage will rekindle the hope of Nigerian workers,” the Foundation stated.

Reaffirming its commitment to social impact, the TY Buratai Humanity Care Foundation pledged to continue supporting vulnerable and marginalized communities through humanitarian initiatives, educational support, and essential services.

As Nigeria marks International Workers’ Day, the Foundation stands in solidarity with the labour force, advocating for their rights and well-being while celebrating their indispensable contributions to the nation’s development.

“The Foundation calls on all stakeholders to unite in ensuring that the voices of workers are heard, their rights protected, and their needs addressed,” the statement concluded.