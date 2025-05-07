Buratai, COAS, others celebrate Zamfara monarch’s 5th anniversary – Organize Medical Outreach

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Dignitaries, including former Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. General Tukur Yusufu Buratai (Rtd), gathered in Zamfara State to celebrate the 5th Anniversary of HRH Major (Dr.) Sanusi Muhammad Ahmad Asha (Rtd.), Sarkin Kiyawa and Emir of Kaura Namoda.

The event, held at the Emir’s Palace, was attended by notable figures, including the Executive Governor of Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal Dare, represented by the Speaker of the Zamfara State House of Assembly, Hon. Bilyaminu Ismail Moriki.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Olufemi Olatubosun Oluyede, was represented by Brigadier General A. Babatunde, Chief of Staff, Operation Fansan Yamma Theatre Command in Zamfara. The Emir of Anka and Chairman of the Zamfara State Council of Chiefs, Alhaji Attahiru Muhammad Ahmad, led a delegation of emirs from across the state.

A delegation representing General Buratai was led by Colonel Haruna Idris Zaria (Rtd.), Chairman of the Tukur and Tukur Foundation, along with Ibrahim Dahiru Danfulani Sadaukin Garkuwan Keffi/Betara Biu, Chairman of the TY Buratai Humanity Care Foundation. Both foundations collaborated to organize a free medical outreach in honor of the Emir’s anniversary.

The medical outreach provided essential healthcare services to over 500 community members, covering treatments for malaria, typhoid fever, diabetes, hypertension, conjunctivitis, skin rashes, cough, catarrh, fungal infections, worms, diarrhea, cholera, and ulcers.

The initiative highlighted the commitment of both foundations to improving healthcare access and promoting wellness in underserved communities.

The event not only marked the Emir’s leadership but also underscored the importance of community health initiatives in enhancing the quality of life for residents of Kaura Namoda.

As the Grand Patron of both foundations, Lt. General Tukur Yusufu Buratai CFR (Rtd.) continues to champion philanthropic efforts aimed at uplifting the lives of Nigerians through healthcare and social support.

“The successful organization of this outreach serves as a testament to his enduring dedication to the welfare of the community,” the statement read.