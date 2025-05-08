Buni visits 27 Task Force Brigade in Buni Gari, supports families of fallen heroes

By Ndahi Marama, Damaturu

Yobe State Governor Hon. Mai Mala Buni on Thursday visited the Headquarters of the 27 Task Force Brigade, Buni Gari, to sympathise with the formation over the recent attack by insurgents.

Governor Buni described as unfortunate the resurgence of insurgency and the attack on security formations.

The Governor commiserated with the army and families of the deceased personnel, saying, “the gallant officers did not die in vain, they died gallantly defending their fatherland”.

Governor Buni donated N2 million to each of the families of the fallen heroes, and N1 million to each of those who sustained injuries.

Buni said government would also provide educational support to the children of the deceased soldiers.

Similarly, the Governor announced a donation of N50 million to be shared to the troops of the 27 Task Force Brigade Buni Gari, in addition to food stuff, mattresses, blankets, and other sundry items donated by the state government.

He reassured the support of the government and people of the state to the army and other security agencies to effectively fight and defeat the resurgence.

Governor Buni directed for reinforcement of security around the Brigade, assuring government’s support to the security “We will continue to complement your efforts to improve security around your formations”.

The Brigade Commander, Gen. Usman Ahmed, who conducted the Governor around the formation, commended Governor Buni for the uncommon show of concern and care to the soldiers.