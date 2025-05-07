Building Collapse Crisis: Experts call for stringent regulations, innovation

File photo of a collapsed building in Lagos.

Following the collapse of a three-storey building in Ojodu-Berger on Saturday, April 19, 2025, real estate experts have identified the cause of persistent building collapse in Lagos and proffered solutions.



While investigations into the cause of the Ojodu-Berger collapse – which housed a restaurant on the ground floor with unoccupied upper levels – were underway, industry experts fingered failure to adhere to existing building codes and a lack of robust regulatory oversight as some of the causes.



Speaking to newsmen, Business Development Manager at Shalom Park Estate, Oluwatobi Ariremako, said the crisis stemmed from a fundamental failure to adhere to existing building codes and a lack of robust regulatory oversight.



Ariremako said: “The frequency of building collapses in Lagos is a direct indictment of the lax enforcement and lack of adherence to established building codes. At Shalom Park Estate, we prioritise structural integrity, investing in thorough geotechnical investigations, qualified structural engineers, and rigorous quality control. The Ojodu collapse highlights the dangers of cutting corners, using substandard materials, and neglecting proper supervision. The government must intensify enforcement, conduct regular inspections, and hold developers accountable. Furthermore, a concerted effort to educate the public on engaging qualified professionals is crucial. We must foster a culture of safety and compliance.”



Also, resident Engineer at Shalom Park Estate, Oluwatoyin Fasanya, emphasised the need for proactive measures and the integration of technology to prevent future collapses.



Fasanya said: “While strict enforcement is vital, we must also embrace technological advancements. This includes leveraging drone technology and advanced surveying equipment for site analysis and continuous monitoring. Digital platforms for building permits can enhance transparency and reduce bureaucratic delays that sometimes lead to developers circumventing regulations.”



Ariremako further proposed investment in research and development of innovative building materials suited to Lagos’ unique environmental conditions.



“Public awareness campaigns highlighting the risks of illegal constructions and modifications are also essential. The government, professional bodies, and the private sector need a multi-faceted approach combining stringent regulations, technological innovation, and public education.”



Beyond the statements from Shalom Park Estate Staff, the urgency of the situation demands action from various stakeholders:



Lagos State Government: Needs to drastically increase the capacity and effectiveness of LASBCA, ensuring adequate staffing, training, and resources for inspections and enforcement. Anti-corruption measures within LASBCA must also be prioritised to ensure impartial enforcement. Consider incentivising compliance through tax breaks or expedited permit processing for developers with a proven track record of adherence to building codes.



Professional Bodies (Nigerian Society of Engineers, Nigerian Institute of Architects, etc.): Must strengthen ethical standards and disciplinary measures for members found to be complicit in substandard construction practices. They should also play a more active role in educating the public about the importance of engaging qualified professionals.



Construction Companies: Need to prioritise safety and quality over profit margins. This includes investing in proper training for workers, using high-quality materials, and adhering strictly to building codes.



Homebuyers and Renters: Must become more informed about building safety and demand transparency from developers and landlords. This includes requesting documentation of building permits and structural integrity assessments.



The collapse in Ojodu-Berger serves as a stark reminder of the human cost of negligence and systemic failures within the construction industry. The lives and livelihoods of Lagos residents hang in the balance, demanding a collaborative and decisive response from all stakeholders to build a safer and more resilient urban environment. Only through rigorous enforcement, innovative solutions, and a commitment to ethical practices can Lagos hope to avert future tragedies and ensure the safety of its citizens.