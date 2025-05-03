BUA Cement unveils five-year Dev plan to boost host communities in Sokoto

By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

In a significant move toward fostering sustainable community development, BUA Cement Company has officially signed a five-year development roadmap aimed at uplifting its host communities in Sokoto State.

The signing ceremony, held on Saturday at the company’s headquarters, marks a pivotal milestone in BUA Cement’s commitment to corporate social responsibility and inclusive growth.

The agreement was signed by BUA Cement’s Managing Director, Alhaji Yusuf Binji, with key traditional leaders from the host communities in attendance. Representing the communities were three prominent rulers: Sarkin Rafin Gumbi, Sama’ila Abdulkadir Mujeli, Ardon Wajeke, Mailato Gumbi, and Ubandoman Arkilla, Aliyu Hassan Liman.

“This is more than just a document; it’s a commitment to human capital development, infrastructure improvement, and sustainable livelihoods for our host communities,” said Binji during the ceremony.

The five-year plan outlines key focus areas, including education, healthcare, youth empowerment, environmental sustainability, and infrastructural development. “Our success is closely tied to the wellbeing of the communities around us. That’s why this roadmap is community-driven, realistic, and focused on delivering tangible impact,” Binji emphasized.

On behalf of the traditional leaders, Sarkin Rafin Gumbi, Sama’ila Abdulkadir Mujeli, expressed gratitude for BUA’s dedication to community welfare. “This partnership is the first of its kind in our region, and we believe it will bring significant benefits to our people,” he stated.

Other traditional leaders, including Ardon Wajeke and Mailato Gumbi, also praised the initiative, highlighting its potential to provide hope and opportunities, particularly for the youth and vulnerable groups. Ubandoman Arkilla, Aliyu Hassan Liman, described the pact as a historic moment for both traditional institutions and private-sector collaboration.

The development roadmap, which was jointly created through community consultations and stakeholder engagement, includes plans for building boreholes, renovating schools, establishing vocational training centers, and setting up mobile health clinics.

“True development occurs when the people are involved, heard, and empowered. That’s what we aim to achieve with this initiative,” Binji noted.

Civil society groups and community-based organizations present at the event also lauded the plan, calling it a model for corporate-community relations in Nigeria.

With the signing of the agreement, implementation will begin immediately, with quarterly reviews to assess progress and make adjustments as needed.

As Sokoto State moves forward, the collaboration between BUA Cement and its host communities stands as a shining example of how businesses can play a pivotal role in fostering social good.