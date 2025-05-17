Kwankwaso denies reaching decision on APC

By Dapo Akinrefon

The 2023 presidential candidate of the New Nigerian Peoples Party, NNPP, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, has debunked reaching a resolution with any individual on the trending rumour that he was defecting to the All Progressives Congress, APC, or any other political party.

Kwankwaso, who was reacting to a recent statement suggesting that he had reached position, said it was the imagination of falsehood and fragmentation of political mischief against him.

The former Kano State governor, who took to his official X handle @KwankwasoRM, insisted he had since refrained from commenting on contemporary political events.

He added that he would continue to do so for the time being.

Responding to a statement purportedly signed by one Ibrahim Rabiu, Senator Kwankwaso insisted he had never signed or authorised any statement to be issued on his behalf.

He said: “My attention has been drawn to a statement purportedly stating my position on the recurring political realignments in Nigeria.

“I wish to categorically state that such statements are false, unfounded, and products of political mischief.

“I have refrained from commenting on contemporary political events, and I will continue to do so for the time being.

“I urge the public to only engage statements that come from my public handles and other official sources.”

… writer apologises

Meanwhile, the author of the purported statement, Ibrahim Rabiu, has issued another statement, denouncing the earlier one as a work of devil.

He said: “I, Ibrahim Rabiu, wish to inform the general public that I was never authorised by Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso to issue and release a statement on his behalf.

“I, therefore, wish to tender a public apology to his person with a promise that such childish act will never be repeated in the future.

“Please, find a space in your heart to forgive me. I was misled by fake news and agents of misinformation.”

