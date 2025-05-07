Kano Senator, Summaila Kawu dumps NNPP for APC

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- SENATOR Suleiman Summaila Kawu, (Kano South ) has officially dumped his party, the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, for the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, in the Senate

Senator Kawu’s defection on Wednesday was a sequel to the reading of the letter he wrote to that effect to the President of the Senate

Senator Kawu in the letter read by the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, cited divisions in NNPP which, according to him, have led to a series of litigations in court against the party, as a reason for his defection.

Details later…