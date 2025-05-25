JAMB releases results for rescheduled UTME

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, has released the results of the recently conducted 2025 UTME resit examination for candidates at centres impacted by technical glitches.

The results indicate that of the 336,845 candidates rescheduled for the examination, 21,082 others were absent. No reason was given for the high absence of the candidates in the rescheduled examination.

The board released the results in a statement by its Public Communication Advisor, Fabian Benjamin, on Sunday morning.

It said, “Of the 336,845 who were eventually scheduled after isolated good sessions of the affected centres were excluded and their previously unverified candidates were added, 21,082 were absent.”

Details coming…