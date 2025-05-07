Breaking: Abuja doctors suspend warning strike

The Association of Resident Doctors (ARD) in the Federal Capital Territory has suspended its three-day warning strike, which began on Tuesday in protest over the dismissal of 127 health workers and unpaid salaries.

The doctors had also called for the full reinstatement of the affected staff, payment of all withheld salaries, and the immediate resignation of the Chairman of the FCT Civil Service Commission, Dr. Emeka Ezeh. They warned of a full-scale industrial action if the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, failed to act by Friday.

However, following an emergency virtual meeting on Wednesday, ARD President Dr. George Ebong confirmed that the strike had been called off after the FCT Administration reinstated the dismissed workers and made partial payments of outstanding salaries.

He said, “We called off the warning strike after some of our demands were met. Most of our members have received their unpaid salaries and have been reinstated. We strongly hope that the rest of the members affected are paid by tomorrow to prevent further disruption of work in the health sector.”

Dr. Ebong also acknowledged the intervention of the FCT Minister and his team, commending Health Mandate Secretary Dr. Adedolapo Fasawe and Chief of Staff Chidi Amadi for their prompt response.

He noted that while some concerns remain unresolved, the administration has pledged to address them in due course.