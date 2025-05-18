Borno, FG review strategy to tackle resurgence of terrorist attacks

Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum.

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno says his administration, in collaboration with the Federal Government, is reviewing strategies to confront the recent resurgence of attacks in parts of the state.

Zulum announced this on Saturday during a statewide broadcast, where he reaffirmed his commitment to strengthen local security architecture, enhance intelligence gathering, and support frontline security personnel with necessary tools.

“In recent months, I have held extensive consultations with our federal partners and the leadership of various security agencies.

“I am pleased to inform you that the collaboration between Borno State and the Federal Government is stronger than ever.

“Together, we are working on comprehensive strategies to strengthen our security architecture, enhance intelligence sharing, and equip our security agents with the necessary tools to confront the threats before us,” he said.

The governor said that President Bola Tinubu and the Service Chiefs had given firm assurances to support Borno in addressing its security challenges.

He reiterated the state’s resolve to reinforce volunteer forces, including the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), vigilantes, and hunters, as well as to improve community-based intelligence and early warning systems.

“Let me warn against colluding with these armed groups, either individually or as a community, as they are our collective enemy,” he said.

The governor also addressed the ongoing water scarcity in Maiduguri and its environs, attributing it to the destruction of key infrastructure caused by last year’s catastrophic flood.

“I appeal for your patience and understanding as we finalise efforts to fully re-establish the water supply system,” he said.

On rising criminal activities within Maiduguri metropolis, he announced the reconstitution of the Anti-Social Vices Committee, tasked with tackling all forms of violent crimes and maintaining public order.

He called for unity among citizens, traditional institutions, religious leaders, and civil society groups to support peacebuilding initiatives in the state.

“We are fully aware that the road to lasting peace is not an easy one. But with unity, perseverance and faith, we shall all overcome it, insha Allah,” he assured.

Meanwhile, the governor called on residents of the state to observe a voluntary fast on Monday, May 19, to seek divine intervention for lasting peace and stability.

“In light of our current security challenges, I am calling on all residents of Borno State to unite in a collective act of faith and solidarity,” he said.

“Fasting is more than a personal spiritual act; it is a communal expression of our shared hope.

“Through prayer and reflection, we can strengthen our unity, renew our resilience, and restore our collective purpose,” he added.

The governor commiserated with the families of military personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty and prayed for them to bear the irreparable losses