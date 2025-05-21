Bet9ja Foundation Awards ₦10 Million to Martech Store at ScaleUp Business Pitch Challenge 

In a landmark event celebrating Nigerian ingenuity and entrepreneurial spirit, the Bet9ja Foundation has awarded Martech Store a ₦10 million business grant as the grand prize winner of its prestigious ScaleUp Business Pitch Challenge. Martech Store, an innovative player in the marketing technology sector, received the grant funding to scale its operations and deepen its impact on the Nigerian business landscape.

The Bet9ja Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Nigeria’s foremost sports betting company, Bet9ja, has consistently demonstrated its commitment to fostering sustainable development and empowering communities. Through targeted initiatives like this, the Foundation provides critical entrepreneurship grants to address socio-economic challenges and unlock the potential of Nigerian talent. Since its inception, it has positively impacted tens of thousands of Nigerians in education, healthcare, sports, community development, and youth empowerment.

The ScaleUp Business Pitch Challenge is a flagship initiative by the Bet9ja Foundation, offering early-stage Nigerian entrepreneurs a chance to access grant opportunities, mentorship, and national visibility. Focused on sectors like Technology, Agriculture, Fashion & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage, Manufacturing, and Services, the challenge supports SMEs through a rigorous four-month accelerator. Finalists receive hands-on training, mentorship, and access to resources needed to build scalable businesses. The top grant award, as won by Martech Store, is designed to help outstanding startups leap to the next growth stage.

The Journey Through the ScaleUp Accelerator

Before Demo Night and the ₦10 million funding grant, Martech Store, alongside nine other startups, went through a four-month accelerator program tailored to help them build strong, sustainable businesses.

This wasn’t just about rewarding ideas but about preparing founders for real business growth. The program covered business model design, financial management, market positioning, marketing, sales strategy, and scaling techniques.

More than 25 hours of learning were delivered, featuring over 15 expert mentors. Each founder received valuable templates, business tools, and actionable insights they could apply immediately. At the end of the program, ₦30 million in small business grants were distributed among finalists, with an additional ₦10 million grant going to the top performer: Martech Store.

What Happens Next?

The journey doesn’t end at Demo Night. The Bet9ja Foundation will continue supporting participants with follow-on mentorship and access to more grant opportunities, partnerships, and funding networks. This program is the beginning of a larger support ecosystem for Nigerian entrepreneurs.

Martech Store’s compelling pitch earned them the top grant prize. The ₦10 million will support expansion, product development, job creation, and technological advancement, positioning the company to contribute meaningfully to Nigeria’s digital economy.

Ada Cuomo, Executive Director of the Bet9ja Foundation, commented:

“We are incredibly proud of all the entrepreneurs who participated in this year’s ScaleUp Business Pitch Challenge. Martech Store exemplifies the innovation and drive that we aim to foster. This ₦10 million award is not just an investment in a single company, but a testament to our belief in the power of Nigerian entrepreneurs to create a prosperous future for our nation. The Bet9ja Foundation remains steadfast in its mission to provide meaningful opportunities that translate into sustainable success and community impact.”

The Bet9ja Foundation’s initiatives, like the ScaleUp Business Pitch Challenge, are pivotal in nurturing a vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem. By providing critical resources and a supportive network, the Foundation is helping to build resilient businesses that can contribute to Nigeria’s economic diversification and long-term development.

About the Bet9ja Foundation:

The Bet9ja Foundation is committed to empowering Nigerian communities through strategic healthcare, education, sports, and youth development programs. As the corporate social responsibility arm of Bet9ja, the Foundation actively supports grant programs and interventions that enable long-term social and economic transformation across Nigeria.