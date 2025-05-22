Benue: Herders kill two soldiers, two civilians in fresh attack

Armed herdsman

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

MAKURDI – Tragedy struck again in Benue State as two soldiers and two civilians were killed in a renewed attack by suspected armed herdsmen on Ikobi community, Apa Local Government Area, on Wednesday afternoon.

The attack, which occurred around 3:30 p.m., saw the assailants ambush the area, fatally shooting the two soldiers stationed in the community and making away with their weapons. The gunmen then opened fire on residents, killing two more and injuring several others.

Confirming the incident, Chairman of Apa LGA, Adam Ogwola, said he was alerted to the attack shortly after it began.

“I received a call at about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday that there was an attack in Ikobi community by armed herdsmen. I tried reaching out to people in the area, but there was no response,” he said.

The council chairman further disclosed that the bodies of the two civilians were recovered Thursday morning, while the deceased soldiers’ remains were removed by military authorities. He added that, in keeping with local customs, the civilian victims were buried within 24 hours.

“Since we are in the period of hit-and-run attacks by herders, when it happens we may not allow corpses to stay beyond 24 hours. So, they have been buried,” Ogwola stated.

He confirmed that the military and police have since been deployed to the community to restore calm and maintain order.

Efforts to reach the Benue State Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Catherine Anene, and the acting Assistant Director of Army Public Relations, 401 Special Forces Brigade/Sector 1 of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS), Captain Abdullahi Osabo, were unsuccessful as of press time.

The latest attack adds to the growing list of deadly herder-related violence in the state, raising fresh concerns over security and the safety of rural communities in the region.