Benue CP orders probe into shooting of female student by police

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Benue State Police Commissioner, Dr. Ifeanyi Emenari, has ordered an investigation into the incident that led to the shooting of Emmanuella Ahenjir, a 200 Level student of Federal University Wukari, by Police personnel in Makurdi.

The Business Management student was hit early Friday at the Wurukum area of Makurdi town when the vehicle she boarded was shot at by yet-to-be-identified police personnel during stop-and-search duty.

The indigent has generated angry reaction in the state and several Civil Society Organisations, CSOs, and groups had threatened mass protest if justice was not done to the matter before next Tuesday.

The Benue State Police Command, in a statement issued weekend by its Public Relations Officer, Chief Superintendent, CSP, Catherine Anene, disclosed that the Commissioner of Police had instituted an investigation into the matter, promising to unravel the truth and ensure that justice was done in the matter.

Part of the statement read: “On May 16, 2025 at about 4am a radio message was received from a Police team deployed at Duku park, Wurukum that the team flagged down a vehicle coming from Benue Links area but the driver turned back, drove through the opposite lane shooting sporadically at them but they responded with a shot and the driver drove away.

“The police were on the trail of the vehicle until about 10am this morning when information was received that a lady named Emmanuella Ahenjir, student of Federal University, Wukari, Taraba State, had died at the Benue State University Teaching Hospital from a gunshot. Upon arrival at the hospital, the detectives were briefed about the deceased and the corpse was deposited at the hospital morgue for autopsy.

“One Apase Keghter, who was also an occupant of the vehicle, was seen at the hospital and invited for questioning.

“Mr. Apase stated that they had gone for club activities and were on their way back when they drove on the opposite lane and passed the checkpoint without stopping but did not shoot.

“They were shot by the police but they drove to Welfare Quarters area with the victim. They stopped when they noticed a flat tyre and called a commercial vehicle that took them to the hospital. His belongings, the exhibit car and other occupants of the said vehicle are nowhere to be found at the moment.

“The Commissioner of Police, Dr. Emenari Ifeanyi, has ordered a detailed investigation into the case. He assures friends and family of the deceased of his commitment to unravel the truth and ensure that the rule of law prevails.”