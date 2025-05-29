Believe in democracy, Gowon advises ECOWAS

General Yakubu Gowon(retd)

Former Nigerian Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon (rtd), has called on leaders of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to remain steadfast in their commitment to democracy, even as the region continues to grapple with mounting political and socio-economic challenges.

Gowon, who played a pivotal role in the establishment of ECOWAS in 1975, made the appeal on Wednesday in Lagos during events marking the regional body’s 50th anniversary.

Reflecting on ECOWAS’s journey over the past five decades, Gowon acknowledged the institution’s resilience amid crises, including political instability, economic downturns, civil wars, and health pandemics.

“Let us not forget the many challenges we have faced over the past 50 years—political crises, coup d’états, civil wars, economic shocks, pandemics, terrorism, and the shifting pressures of globalisation,” he said.

“Yet through it all, ECOWAS has endured. It has adapted to changing circumstances, undertaken critical reforms, and consistently renewed its commitment to the founding ideals that bind us together.”

Despite these achievements, the former leader warned that the West African region remains on shaky ground. He highlighted youth unemployment, insecurity, and a resurgence of military coups in some member states as urgent threats to the region’s stability and future.

“We thought that was over, but it seems as though personal ambition drives some people to do the wrong thing,” Gowon said, referring to the return of unconstitutional changes of government in parts of the region.

“Let me say this: Belief in democracy is what I am now advising all members of ECOWAS and other countries.”

He urged member states to recommit to good governance, economic cooperation, solidarity, and inclusive leadership, stressing that setbacks should not define the region but instead serve as a catalyst for renewed dedication to democratic principles.

“Today is not only a day to celebrate the past,” Gowon concluded, “but also a moment to reflect on the present and chart the course for the future.”

The ECOWAS 50th anniversary celebration brought together leaders, diplomats, and civil society actors to review the bloc’s achievements and challenges, amid increasing calls for reforms to restore democratic order and foster regional integration.