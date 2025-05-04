Be complete in Christ, by Funmi Komolafe

Let every living being give thanks to God.

Psalm 146 vs. 1&2 ( NIV) : “ Praise the LORD. Praise the LORD O my soul .

I will praise the LORD all my life; I will sing praise to my God as long as I live”.

Beloved at a time like this, we should continuously praise God for keeping us alive.

Only the living expects miracles.

We only need to reflect on the events of the last four months and give thanks to God for his mercy. Many of the things we take for granted have taken many others to the grave.

As a believer in Christ, we need not commit too much time reflecting on what we haven’t got yet but rather rejoice at what we expect from the God of all possibilities.

One of the words of Jesus Christ on the cross is found in John 19 vs. 30: “ It is finished”.

Bible scholars interpret it as the works of the devil and his demons are finished.

Mockery if finished, Betrayal is finished. Stagnation is finished; even death is finished because the LORD JESUS knew that the grave could never hold him.

Brethren, the power of resurrection has given us victory over all forms of challenges, therefore, you need not fear.

A man with Jesus is a complete.

The evidence of one being complete in Christ is seen when life goes on without worries.

Colossians 2 vs. 9& 10: “ For in him dwelleth all the fullness of the Godhead bodily.

And ye are complete in him, which is the head of all principality and power:

A person who is complete in Christ is sure of victory over any challenge.

Being complete is Christ does not mean that a person would not have challenges. In actual fact, the closer you are to Christ, it is likely that Satan and his demons would test you.

The forces of darkness would introduce challenges into the life of a person in Christ in order to break that person spiritually.

The story of Job attests to this.

Job 1 vs, 1 ( KJV) : “ There was a man in the land of Uz, whose name was Job; and that man was perfect and upright and one that feared God, and eschewed evil”.

In other words, Job was a man that feared God and obeyed God.

He was so committed to the work and service of God that the LORD trusted him.

A conversation about God’s confidence in Job and Satan is recorded in Job 1 vs. 8-12:

And the LORD said unto Satan, Hast thou considered my servant Job, that there is none like him in the earth, a perfect and upright man, one that feareth God, and escheweth evil?.

Then Satan answered the LORD, and said, Doth Job fear God for nought?

Hast not thou made an hedge about him, and about his house, and about all that he hath on every side? thou hast blessed the work of his hands, and his substance is increased in the land.

But put forth thine hand now, and touch all that he hath, and he will curse thee to thy face.

And the LORD said unto Satan, Behold, all that he hath is in thy power; only upon himself put not forth thine hand. So Satan went forth from the presence of the LORD”.

You know the rest of the story. Job was lost his children, his wealth to the Satan. It was so bad that his wife suggested he should curse God for the affliction that has come upon him but Job refused to denounce God.

Rather, he held on to his faith in the LORD.

Beloved, I don’t know what you are going through that makes life unpleasant. I may not know how long you have been coping with that challenge, all you need in a Job like attitude.

Remain in Christ and with Christ in you , you are complete

The power of resurrection is an assurance that you will come out of that unpleasant situation.

If the grave lost its power to hold Christ forever, that challenge has no power to remain with you forever.

Brethren, you have the Grace of God in the risen Christ.

John 1 vs. 12 tells us: “ But as many as received him, to them gave he power to become the sons of God, even to them that believe in his name”.

If you believe in his name, you have a claim in the power of resurrection.

The power of resurrection is the power of restoration.

Enemies thought that they had snuffed life out of Jesus but they soon found out that no on could snuff life out of the one who is Life.

John 11 vs. 25 & 26: “ Jesus said unto her, I am the resurrection, and the life: he that believeth in me, though he were dead, yet shall he live.

And whosoever liveth and believeth in me shall never die. Believest thou this?

Whatever makes you in complete is a form of death in your life but the power of the Most High God is able to revive whatever has died in your life.

A woman waiting on the LORD may consider her womb dead because she has not been able to bring forth a child. A man that medical science has given a report of low sperm count could consider his man hood dead.

But there is a power that requires no surgery to bring that dead situation back to life.

Surgery is not needed where God is involved because Christ has already shed his blood on the cross for you and 1.

I’ll share the testimony of a lady, a vibrant young lady who suddenly fell in coma after a mild stroke and she was in that condition for about five years.

Everyone gave up on her but her Pastor kept praying and he believed that she would be restored to life.

Even her husband had strong doubts that she would live but JESUS showed up for her.

The power of resurrection came upon her and suddenly she began to show signs of life.

As I write today, the lady is back to life .

To doctors, barrenness is a medical condition but there are times that the condition is a result of negative spiritual influence .

To the best of my knowledge, science is yet to find cures for infirmities of spiritual origin.

Isaiah 54 vs. 1-3 gives us hope that are called barren are still in a position be bear children when God intervenes.

“ Sing O barren, thou that didst not bear; break forth into singing, and cry aloud, thou that didst not travail with child: for more are the children of the desolate than the children of the married wife, saith the LORD.

Enlarge the place of thy tent, and let them stretch forth the curtains of thine habitations; spare not, lengthen thy cords, and strengthen they stakes;

For thou shalt break forth on the right hand and on the left; and they seed shall inherit the Gentiles, and make the desolate cities to he inhabited.”

Since Christ has borne all our pains, we should be confident that joy would replace whatever is causing sorrow in our lives.

What is unknown however is the time that God would wipe out the tears of sorrow and replace with tears of joy.

About a week ago, I saw the story of a 53-year-old woman who gave birth to set of quadruplets, two boys and two girls.

The woman identified as Mrs. Ajoke Adeleke has been waiting on the LORD for a long time.

God visited her when everyone thought it was over.

Medical doctors would consider the delivery of babies at the age of 53 unusual.

Even more unusual is the delivery of multiple babies at that age.

With the delivery of the babies, the woman is now complete.

Her days of challenges expired and joy unspeakable manifested.

Be complete in Christ with your faith and trust no matter how long it takes.

The power of resurrection will come upon you as long as you remain in Christ.

Christ lives that you may live a fulfilled life

Jesus is LORD!