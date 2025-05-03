BBNajia star, Mercy Eke slays in style

BBNaija star Mercy Eke is known for winning hearts with her charming looks. Her girl-next-door posture is indeed topnotch, even as she redefines beauty with her flawless skin, creating trends, and making marks beyond the world of glamour.

The reality TV star, fondly called by the nickname ‘Mercy Lambo’ in her tradition, set the temperature soaring with her latest picture dressed in a red skimpy outfit, which she shared on Instagram. In the trending picture, the queen of highlight was seen posing in front of her latest acquisition, a Lamborghini and fans are loving her.

She’s surely a bombshell and her bold pictures which she unleashed on her IG followers can make sore eye heal fast.

Indeed, Mercy’s hot pictures and elegance will leave everyone jaw-dropped. She keeps raising the tempo, many years after walking away with the grand prize of Big Brother Naija ‘Pepper Dem’ edition; and nothing can be gratifying than glow in her breathtaking beauty and exquisite fashion sense.