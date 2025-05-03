BBNaija announces dates for season 10 audition

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) has officially announced the audition schedule for its upcoming tenth season of the popular reality TV show.

In a statement shared via social media on Saturday, the show’s organisers called on hopeful contestants to register for the online audition, which will take place from May 3 to May 7, 2025.

Participants who pass the virtual screening stage will be invited to the next round, physical auditions. These will be conducted in three key cities: Lagos, Enugu, and Abuja, between May 16 and 18.

The organisers wrote in the announcement: “Think you’ve got what it takes to be Season 10 Certified? Prove it! #BBNaija Season 10 auditions are LIVE! Register from May 3–7 to qualify for the physical auditions. 3 cities. 3 days. Limited slots. Secure your spot now!”

To audition, interested individuals must visit the African Magic audition portal at africanmagic.tv/audition. Applicants are expected to fill in their personal information, select their preferred audition date, location, and time, and then wait for a confirmation email. On the confirmed date, they are to appear at the audition venue. Only those aged 21 and above are eligible.

In the ninth season, Kellyrae won the top prize of N100 million, becoming the first married contestant to take home the title.