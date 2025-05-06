Bayelsa PDP caretaker committee set to open new secretariat, receive defectors

By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

The caretaker committee of the Peoples Democratic Party ,PDP, in Bayelsa State has announced plans to open a new secretariat for the party in the state.

The party which also disclosed plans to receive defectors from other political parties, stated that a reconciliation and disciplinary committee has been set up.

This was contained in a communique issued after its first State Working Caretaker Committee meeting under the Acting Chairman, Mr George Turnah.

The communique signed by the Publicity Secretary of the party, Alasuote Wright Derri stated that the leadership of Turnah is determined to revitalize and redirect the party.

According to him, the commissioning of the new party and welcoming of defectors from other political parties is fixed for May 26.

Derri stated that two committees have been set up to review the activities of the party in the eight local government areas and also to review the salaries paid to party officials serving in the state, local government, and ward levels.

The communique read in part: “The Committee approved the establishment of a reconciliation committee and the reconstitution of the previously dissolved Disciplinary Committee and Elders Advisory Council for the party in the State.

‘’In this regard, the Acting State Chairman is authorized to appoint Party members with proven integrity, honesty, and commitment to these Committees and the Elders Advisory Council.

‘’The Committee has also constituted an ad hoc committee, headed by the State Acting Deputy Chairman, to review the activities of the eight Local Government Areas and 105 Wards Executives of the Party.

‘’This committee is tasked with providing a report at the next meeting of the State Working Committee scheduled for May 8th, 2025.

‘’Also set up is another ad hoc committee Chaired by the State Acting Deputy Chairman to assess and review the salaries and allowances currently paid to Party officials at all levels, from State to Ward, and to make recommendations for upward review to enhance the welfare and living conditions of Party officials, staff and political appointees.

‘’The Committee is expected to present a harmonised salary structure for Bayelsa State PDP for consideration at the next adjourned date of May 8th, 2025.

‘’The Committee on review of the activities of LGA and Ward Executives has the Acting State Organizing Secretary, the Acting Woman Leader, the three Senatorial District Acting Vice Chairmen as members with the Acting State Legal Adviser as Secretary, while the Committee on review of salary structure has the Acting State Treasurer, the Acting Financial Secretary, the Acting Auditor and the Administrative Officer of the Party as members with the Acting State Legal Adviser serving as Secretary.’’