Balogun commends Kwara Government on Merit-Based TESCOM recruitment

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

The North Central representative on the Board of Trustees of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund),Engr. Nurudeen Adeyemi Balogun, has applauded Kwara State Government for the successful completion of a landmark recruitment exercise involving 1,800 teachers, 200 security personnel, and 100 non-teaching staff under the State’s Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM).

Engr. Adeyemi in a statement made available to journalists on Sunday described the recruitment process as an historic achievement and a shining example of transparency, merit, and commitment to excellence in public sector hiring.

”The announcement follows the Kwara State Government’s Q1 2025 Inter-Ministerial Press Briefing held on April 30, where the TESCOM Chairman, Mallam Bello Tauheed Abubakar, expressed appreciation to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for his approval and support of the exercise.

“This is a significant milestone for Kwara State,I commend His Excellency, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, for his visionary leadership and for upholding the principles of meritocracy in this large-scale recruitment. I also applaud the Chairman of TESCOM and all stakeholders involved in the transparent and professional conduct of the process.”Engr Adeyemi said in the statement.

He further noted that the inclusion of drug testing for teachers also demonstrates the state’s bold commitment to quality education and the welfare of students.

“The introduction of mandatory drug testing is a commendable policy direction. It reflects the government’s seriousness about teacher integrity, student safety, and the larger goal of curbing substance abuse in our communities.

“Posting letters and biometric capturing for successful applicants commenced today, May 2, 2025, signaling the beginning of a new chapter in strengthening Kwara’s educational and security infrastructure.”he added.

Engr. Adeyemi congratulated all successful applicants and urged them to justify the confidence reposed in them by delivering exemplary service in their respective roles.

“This recruitment is not only historic in scale but also in the standards it sets for others to follow. It is a win for good governance, a win for education, and a win for Kwara State.

“We salute his leadership, and we appreciate all those involved in the recruitment process for doing justice to the Governor’s vision.” he concluded.

Recall that the Kwara State Government under the leadership of Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has done about 8000 teachers recruitment to boost learning and support Human Capital Development in the State.

This followed the massive 4700 teachers recruitment in 2021, which is reflected in the statement “While a total of 22,953 applied for the Teaching Service Commission vacancies, 33,971 put in for the state Universal Basic Education jobs. The government plans to recruit a total of 4,701 teachers for the two categories,” the government’s house statement said at that time. A process that was equally transparent and merit-based based allowing children of no one to become somebody. Human Capital Development has been the hallmark of the administration of HE Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.