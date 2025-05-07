Ayra Starr clinches UK Platinum Certification for ‘Rush’

Afrobeat superstar Ayra Starr has earned the prestigious Platinum Certification in the United Kingdom for her hit single “Rush”, for surpassing 600,000 units in combined sales and streams.

The British Phonographic Industry (BPI) officially recognise “Rush” with a platinum plaque, making the “Sability” crooner first Nigerian female artist to achieve this remarkable feat in the UK.

The hit song marked Ayra Starr’s debut on the UK Official Top 100, cementing her growing status as one of the most sought-after African music artists in recent times.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Grammy-nominated singer had earlier earned impressive accolades for ‘Rush’, including a Diamond Certification in France in 2023.

“Rush”was released in Sept, 2022, and quickly gained viral success, charting in the top ten across several countries such as France, Lebanon, and South Africa.