Ayobo-Ipaja LCDA chairman transforms council just six weeks into office

The Ayobo-Ipaja Local Council Development Area (LCDA) has witnessed remarkable transformation under the leadership of Chairman Ladi Oluwaloni, just six weeks after he assumed office.

Oluwaloni, an accountant and seasoned administrator, was sworn in by Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu following the death of the former chairman, Bolatito Shobowale. Elected under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), he has quickly established himself as a proactive and results-driven leader.

Within his short time in office, Oluwaloni has embarked on several impactful projects, including road reconstruction, financial empowerment programs, healthcare improvements, and environmental initiatives.

Among the roads rehabilitated are Kuffo Road, Legacy Road, and Amule Road—key routes that now ease mobility and stimulate local commerce.

In a significant financial support initiative, Oluwaloni partnered with Zenith Bank to disburse N100,000 each to 507 residents, injecting over N50.7 million into the community. Additionally, 10 Community Development Associations (CDAs) received N250,000 each to support grassroots development—all accomplished without increasing taxes.

In the health sector, a new ambulance was introduced to improve emergency response, replacing previously used tricycles.

The chairman has also prioritized environmental sanitation through the launch of “Operation Clean Up Ayobo-Ipaja,” a weekly initiative carried out every Thursday in collaboration with the Ministry of Environment and the Lagos State Waste Management Agency (LAWMA). This program includes road clearing and drain desilting.

Oluwaloni has placed strong emphasis on staff welfare, doubling non-pensionable staff allowances—now N30,000 monthly—for the first time in 12 years, and improving civil servant benefits overall.

Other notable achievements include reclaiming council land in Baruwa after 18 years and commissioning a modern public toilet at Pako Market to enhance hygiene and public health.