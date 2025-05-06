Awka Millennium City clinches ‘Best New City’

By Nnasom David

In a proud moment for southeastern Nigeria, Awka Millennium City (AMC) was officially crowned Nigeria’s Best New City during the prestigious Unleashed 4 Takeover 3.0 summit, held on May 1–2, 2025, in Lagos.

Organized by real estate titan Dr. Kennedy “Ned” Okonkwo, the conference brought together Nigeria’s brightest realtors and developers under the theme “Next-Gen Nation Builders: Youthful Impact, Limitless Possibilities.”

At the heart of the spotlight stood Mr. Chimmy Ogbuebile, CEO of AMC, accompanied by Mr. Okey Nwankwo, Group COO, and Chioma Obiekwe, Sales Supervisor amongst other’s, as they stepped on stage to receive the award.

“This award is confirmation that our vision is working,” said Mr. Ogbuebile. “We’ve moved from blueprint to breakthrough—Awka Millennium City is the future rising today.”

With 110 hectares of smart infrastructure, 24/7 power, cutting-edge fiber optics, and a growing residential and commercial community, AMC is fast becoming Nigeria’s gold standard for urban living and innovation.

The message to investors is loud and clear: if you’re betting on the future, bet on AMC.