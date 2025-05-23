Attack on Umahi: Ashiwaju Renewed Mandate declares AEISCID faceless

By Dennis Agbo

The Ashiwaju Renewed Mandate group in the south East has declared as nondescript and non existent, a group, the Association of Ebonyi Indigenes Socio-Cultural in the Diaspora, AEISCID, which attacked the minister for Works, Senator Dave Umahi for promising to deliver the south east to President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election.

The group had criticized Umahi for making the pledge, saying that Umahi does not have the capacity to deliver Tinubu in the south east.

But the coordinator of the Asiwaju Renewed Mandate group in the south East and pioneer Deputy Chairman of the All progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu state, Comrade Adolphus Udeh laughed at the group, stating that Umahi has the potential to deliver the region to the APC.

In a statement made available to newsmen, Udeh insisted that the group is faceless and does not have voting strength or representation in Nigeria, but are being used by shadow politicians who believe that they have the wherewithal in order to deceive President Tinubu.

Udeh wondered where the AEISCID was in the build up to the 2023 general elections when Umahi staked his neck to deliver President Tinubu in Ebonyi state.

“They were all against the President when the journey started and wanted to bring the President down, but now that that the journey is yielding fruits they now want to bring Umahi down to take sides with the President.

“The are all jostling now that the south east has woken up and they remember that Dave Umahi does not have any political value, yet the same Dave Umahi they said does not have value was the one that delivered Mr President. So why did they have to wait for the cost to be clear for them now want to embrace the President,” Udeh Chided.