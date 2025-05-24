Atiku & Obi: Redemption, betrayal, or both?

By Stephanie Shakaa

When whispers of a 2027 Atiku-Obi ticket began circulating, they didn’t just echo through political circles, they detonated like thunder across a disillusioned electorate. For some, it’s betrayal. For others, genius. For Nigeria? A reckoning is near.

When Atiku Abubakar tapped Peter Obi as his running mate in 2019, it felt like the tectonic plates of Nigerian politics had finally shifted. A technocrat from the Southeast paired with a seasoned statesman from the North, it had the markings of a union that could heal Nigeria’s old wounds and chart a bold new course. But history, as always, had its own script.It never happened.

In 2023, he stood apart. In 2027, he might stand beside.

Can you trust a man who campaigned against the old order to now run with it?

It’s like your favorite teacher suddenly working with the principal he once exposed,confusing, compelling, and unmistakably Nigerian.

Imagine Peter Obi, once hailed as the people’s candidate, standing beside Atiku again.

Peter Obi once stood as the symbol of a new political dawn ,a disciplined technocrat with clean sleeves and a populist touch. In 2023, he was the rallying cry of the youth, the embodiment of Nigeria’s hunger for disruption. Atiku Abubakar, on the other hand, is the consummate establishment player, experienced, resourceful, and perpetually positioned just a few steps from the presidency. That these two men once rivals on the campaign trail might now run as a team in 2027 is as bizarre as it is brilliant.

The idea isn’t without logic. With Nigeria teetering on the brink of economic paralysis, insecurity, and existential despair, perhaps what the country needs is not ideological rigidity but political pragmatism. Atiku needs Obi’s clean image. Obi may need Atiku’s machinery. But what does Nigeria need?

This alliance, if it materializes, will challenge every definition of loyalty, conviction, and political memory. Obi’s supporters fervent, idealistic, and battle-worn may see it as a betrayal of everything the movement stood for. But what if it isn’t betrayal? What if it’s evolution?

Some Nigerians, however, won’t even flinch. Not out of indifference, but exhaustion. They’ve seen this dance before,familiar faces in new formations, old promises dressed up in fresher language. For them, an Atiku-Obi ticket isn’t betrayal or brilliance. It’s déjà vu with better PR. They remember the alliances that claimed to save Nigeria but collapsed under ego, ambition, and silence. So they ask, what really changes this time? And who’s keeping the score? To them, the only thing more dangerous than betrayal is the false hope that comes before it.

We often forget that coalitions have built nations. Mandela shared power with the very regime that imprisoned him. In a fractured nation like ours, maybe salvation wears strange clothes.

But there’s a cost.

Obi risks everything not just votes but trust. Trust, in Nigerian politics, is rarer than gold. Atiku, too, plays a dangerous game. Will Nigerians believe he can wear Obi’s integrity like a borrowed robe and not appear overdressed?

This is more than strategy. It’s a test of memory. In 2023, Obi was the rejection of old politics. In 2027, he may become its running mate. The irony writes itself.

Maybe our real tragedy is not that politicians recycle themselves, it’s that we recycle our silence, every four years.

To the unemployed graduate in Aba or the nurse struggling to renew her passport in Lagos, this alliance may look like déjà vu dressed in hope’s borrowed robes.

Yet, in that irony lies a challenge to all of us. Can we accept that sometimes, in the messiness of democracy, strange marriages give birth to progress?

As 2027 approaches, Nigeria faces a choice not between saints and sinners, but between possibility and permanence. We must decide.Do we want purity in the wilderness, or power with a price?

It’s like the tortoise returning to the lion’s den with a peace offering. Peter Obi’s return would require not just courage, but calculation and a prayer that the lion has changed.

This alliance is like a lion teaming up with the shepherd powerful, unsettling, but possibly necessary to keep the wolves at bay.

With over 70% of Nigeria’s population under 35, any ticket that doesn’t offer a credible future is merely rearranging old shadows.

2027 may not forgive recycled hope. And history, unlike Nigerian politicians, never forgets.

If Atiku and Obi truly believe they can chart a new course together, then they must first convince the wounded soul of a country that remembers everything especially betrayal.

In a country bleeding from division, maybe the courage to forgive and collaborate is the medicine we need.

Obi brings credibility and the youth. Atiku brings reach. Together, they may break Nigeria’s tribal chains.

Sometimes change doesn’t come wrapped in revolution. Sometimes, it’s born in unexpected partnerships.

For Obi, the gamble is massive. If the goal is to win the presidency, an Atiku alliance might not fly, he still hasn’t cracked the northern code. Not enough emotional investment in him in the NW and NE as it stands.But if the mission is to break Tinubu’s grip on power, then this strange union might just be his sharpest weapon. He knows that if he loses this moment, the road back is long at least 14 years before he gets another real shot. For a man whose movement peaked in 2023, time is not his friend.

For Atiku, it’s legacy or oblivion. This is his last bridge. He’s contested six times and lost. In Obi, he sees the credibility and youth engagement he could never buy. If he runs again and fails, he becomes the footnote in the story he once hoped to headline. But if he steps aside and backs Obi, he might just become the architect of Nigeria’s first truly national coalition,a kingmaker who knew when to stop chasing the crown. The question is.Can a man who’s come this far still walk away?

History has a twisted sense of humor. Whether Obi as Atiku’s VP is brilliance or betrayal, one thing is certain. Nigeria will never be the same again.

When a nation is desperate for healing, strange alliances may be the only remedy left. If Obi and Atiku join hands, 2027 won’t just be an election it will be an exorcism.

For all its contradictions, an Atiku-Obi ticket might offer Nigeria something rare.A coalition of rivals who finally learned that ego builds nothing. But will Nigerians forgive, forget, and follow?

Either way, the stage is set. And history is watching.

