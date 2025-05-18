ASUU to renew agitation for implementation of demands as new President, Piwuna, assumes office

ASUU President, Prof. Christopher Piwuna

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

ABUJA – The newly elected President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Professor Chris Piwuna, is set to officially take over the leadership of the union this week from his predecessor, Professor Emmanuel Osodeke, who is a Professor of Soil Science at Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike.

Piwuna, who until his election served as the Vice President of ASUU, emerged as the union’s new leader last Sunday at the 23rd National Delegates Congress held in Benin City, Edo State. He defeated Professor Adamu Babayo of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi, in the contest.

The new ASUU helmsman, who is the Dean of Students Affairs at the University of Jos and a Consultant Psychiatrist at the University of Jos Teaching Hospital, is expected to renew agitation for the immediate implementation of ASUU’s long-standing demands from the federal government as he assumes office.

Piwuna is set to outline his plans and address the pressing issues during the official handing-over ceremony, scheduled to take place at ASUU’s National Headquarters, located at the University of Abuja. Sources within the union indicate that the transition of leadership between Piwuna and Osodeke is expected to be completed before Thursday this week.

Despite federal government claims of meeting 80% of ASUU’s demands, the union maintains that major issues remain unresolved. These demands include university autonomy, increased funding, the payment of outstanding academic allowances, and improved salaries for its members.

The last major industrial action by ASUU, which took place in 2022, lasted for eight months due to grievances over the non-implementation of agreed-upon terms. During that period, the former administration of President Muhammadu Buhari enforced a No-Work-No-Pay policy, refusing to pay salaries for the duration of the strike.

ASUU’s strike was part of a broader protest that also saw the involvement of other university unions, including the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT), and the Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU). While the other unions returned to work, ASUU’s refusal led to a legal battle, with the Buhari administration suing the union, which eventually led to the court ordering ASUU to suspend its action.

Former Minister of Education, Professor Tahir Mamman, had announced that the federal government increased salaries of workers in public tertiary institutions by 35%, paid four of the eight months’ withheld salaries, and granted autonomy to the universities by removing them from the Integrated Payment and Payroll Information System (IPPIS). He also noted that universities were given the autonomy to recruit staff independently.

However, then-ASUU President, Emmanuel Osodeke, refuted the claims, asserting that “No single issue has been permanently resolved by this government since it came on board. We are still telling the same old story, whereas the rich keep sending their wards abroad to study and return afterwards to take up lucrative positions, while indigent children continue to suffer.”

In June last year, President Bola Tinubu dissolved the governing councils of federal universities and transferred supervisory powers to the Federal Ministry of Education and the National Universities Commission (NUC), which sparked outrage among ASUU members. The absence of governing councils reportedly hindered the nomination of vice-chancellors, recruitment of key officials, and promotion of staff, prompting ASUU to threaten fresh industrial action.

To avert another strike, President Tinubu recently approved the appointments of 55 people to the governing boards of federal universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education, a move seen as a step towards addressing ASUU’s concerns.

With Professor Chris Piwuna now at the helm, all eyes are on ASUU to see if the new leadership will bring fresh momentum to the union’s demands and if the federal government will act swiftly to address the issues to prevent further disruptions in Nigeria’s public universities.