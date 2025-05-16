Aston Villa sink Spurs to boost bid to reach Champions League

Aston Villa bolstered their bid to qualify for the Champions League as they beat Tottenham 2-0 to climb into the Premier League’s top five on Friday.

Unai Emery’s side had no margin for error at Villa Park as the race for top five places approaches a dramatic conclusion.

Second-half goals from Ezri Konsa and Boubacar Kamara ensured Villa’s battle to play in Europe’s elite club competition will go down to the last day of the season.

Villa, who have won five of their last six games, still need Chelsea or Manchester City to fail to win one of their last two games to be in control of their own destiny when they face Manchester United on May 25.

Emery’s men are likely to need a win at Old Trafford if they are to achieve their top five target.

Tottenham were far more concerned with their own route into the Champions League — winning the Europa League final against Manchester United in Bilbao on Wednesday.

Languishing in 17th place after their 21st league defeat this term, Ange Postecoglou’s troubled team are set for their worst finish since being relegated from the top-flight in 1976-77.

Tottenham are without a win in their last six league matches, losing five times in that dismal streak.

Already without injured trio Dejan Kulusevski, James Maddison, Lucas Bergvall for the final, Postecoglou rested a host of key players including Dominic Solanke, Cristian Romero and Rodrigo Bentancur.

Postecoglou had admitted Tottenham couldn’t afford any more fitness problems, but his understudies succumbed to the latest lacklustre loss in a woeful season that could end in the Australian’s sacking regardless of the result against United.

Before kick-off, Villa fans posed with a replica of the European Cup trophy their team won in 1982.

– Mounting tension –

That final triumph against Bayern Munich remains Villa’s finest achievement, but this season’s memorable run to the Champions League quarter-finals excited the club’s supporters.

For Villa to remain in contention for another campaign among Europe’s elite, victory against Tottenham was essential.

Tottenham captain Son Heung-min was back in the starting line-up after a month out injured and the South Korea forward went close early on, cutting in from the left flank for a curler that flashed over.

Villa keeper Emiliano Martinez had to make an alert save to keep out Wilson Odobert’s audacious back-heeled effort from Mathys Tel’s cross.

Emery’s men hit back after those escapes and Morgan Rogers forced a superb save from Tottenham keeper Antonin Kinsky, who clawed away the midfielder’s flick before it could bounce in.

Marco Asensio was inches away with a vicious swerving strike that bent past the far post with Kinsky rooted to the spot.

Villa’s failure to make the breakthrough in the first half against a team with their minds elsewhere raised the tension levels after the interval, bu Konsa eased the mounting anxiety in the 59th minute.

John McGinn’s corner was flicked on by Ollie Watkins and Konsa took advantage of Tottenham’s slow response as he swept a composed finish past Kinsky.

Villa went for the kill and Watkins’ close-range shot was repelled by Kinsky’s fine stop before McGinn rifled narrowly wide.

Kamara put the result beyond doubt in the 73rd minute, taking Rogers’ pass and lashing home from the edge of the area.

Vanguard News